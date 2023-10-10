Market Rebellion's Jon and Pete Najarian Announce New Trading Book "It's NOT an Option"

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Options pioneers and founders of Market Rebellion , Jon and Pete Najarian, recognized for their insights on CNBC, FoxBusiness, and Bloomberg, are thrilled to unveil their latest book, "It's NOT an Option."

The book intends to be a Swiss Army Knife for traders by shining a light on the shifting paradigms of the options trading world. While stocks once dominated the scene, today's investors have a more versatile tool at their disposal – options. These often-misunderstood instruments are a lifeline, enabling traders to hedge against significant risks, speculate with informed precision, and make bold predictions about stock price movements.

Jon Najarian emphasized, "It's no longer practical to just hold shares that are surrounded by the unpredictable forces and hidden risks of a global market. It's not safe. It's not sensible. It's not an option." Pete Najarian continued, "We wrote this book to equip traders with a guide to help them use options to their advantage by managing risk and gaining an edge in a post-COVID world."

Following the success of their 2018 book " Follow the Smart Money ," which provided retail traders with professional insights into unusual option activity, this new book promises to be another game-changer.

The book is set for public release on November 15, 2023. For those looking to get early access, they can do so at: www.marketrebellion.com/book .

About Jon and Pete Najarian:

Jon Najarian has 40 years experience in financial markets, including a 25-year career as a floor trader and member of the CBOE, NYSE, CME, and CBOT. Pete Najarian, who has been recognized as one of the top 100 traders by Trader Monthly, became a professional options trader after playing several seasons of NFL football with the Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Together, Jon and Pete serve as co-founders of Market Rebellion, a company they formed shortly after completing the acquisition of their previous company tradeMONSTER by E*TRADE in 2016.

About Market Rebellion:

Founded by the Najarian Brothers, Market Rebellion is on a mission to challenge the status quo of trading and investing, by empowering independent investors with guided trading services, insights, trading education, content, and tools so that they can trade with confidence.

