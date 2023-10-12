ALL-NEW 2024 EV9 RATED AT AN EPA-ESTIMATED 304 MILES(1) OF ALL ELECTRIC DRIVING RANGE IN LIGHT LONG RANGE RWD

Electrified thee-row SUV's EPA-estimated figures are higher than previous target estimates

EV9 is rated at an EPA-estimated 304 miles of All-Electric Range (AER) in Light Long Range rear-wheel drive and 280 miles in all-wheel drive 2 (Wind and Land)

Flagship vehicle offers outstanding AER for around-town driving, long commutes and family road trips

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The forthcoming Kia EV9 three-row SUV is rated an EPA-estimated 304 miles in the Light Long Range RWD trim, besting an internal AER target of 300 miles. All five EV9 variants were rated higher than initial target estimates.

All-new 2024 EV9 rated at an EPA-estimated 304 miles of all electric driving range in Light Long Range RWD (PRNewswire)

The EV9 is the second Kia model based on the E-GMP platform, and the first to feature fourth-generation battery technology designed for improved energy density. It will be available with a choice of two powertrain options. Standard is a 76.1-kWh battery with a 160-kW (215-hp) motor that drives the rear wheels. An optional 99.8-kWh battery will be available in a single-motor configuration (201-hp), or a dual-motor, 283-kW (379-hp) all-wheel-drive configuration. The two battery sizes yield five variants: Light (short-range or long-range), Wind, Land, GT-Line. The EPA-estimates for each variant is as follows:1

Trim EPA-est. AER / MPGe Light 99.8 kWh RWD 304 miles (up from targeted 300 miles) / 89 Wind 99.8 kWh AWD 280 miles (up from targeted 270 miles) / 83 Land 99.8 kWh AWD 280 miles (up from targeted 253 miles) / 83 GT-Line 99.8 kWh AWD 270 miles (up from targeted 243 miles) / 80 Light 76.1 kWh RWD 230 miles (up from targeted 223 miles) / 88

"The EV9's diverse powertrain offerings deliver on both AER and performance capabilities for our customers' individual needs and preferences," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "While the EV9 Light trim offers all-electric driving range ideal for long-distance family travel, the GT-Line trim can deliver spirited acceleration for around-town driving. There is something here for everyone considering an EV SUV as their next vehicle."

Drive modes available at launch on all trims include Eco, Normal, Sport, and My Mode, while AWD models add a Snow mode. The EV9's standard 800V electrical architecture enables ultrafast charging on high-speed DC chargers, designed to go from a 10 to 80 percent state of charge in under 25 minutes.3 With a maximum DC charging speed of up to 236kW, the EV9 can facilitate quick charging with compatible DC chargers, while the 11kW onboard charger enables expedient Level 2 charging.

Official pricing for the Kia EV9 is as follows (MSRP excludes destination charges of $1,495):

EV9 Light RWD $54,900 MSRP EV9 Light Long Range RWD $59,200 MSRP EV9 Wind e-AWD $63,900 MSRP EV9 Land e-AWD $69,900 MSRP EV9 GT-Line e-AWD $73,900 MSRP

Beginning October 16, Kia America will take reservation requests4 for the EV9 for $750, which can be applied to the purchase price. Customers who make a reservation request through November 27th are eligible to receive a suite of gifts after their purchase or lease of an EV9 if finalized, including a Webasto Go Dual Voltage Portable EV Charger, a complimentary three-year Kia Maintenance Plan5 and one-year of available Digital Features & Services6. Additionally, all customers purchasing or leasing the all-new EV9 will receive a credit for 1,000 kWh of charging with Electrify America.7

The EV9 is expected to arrive in dealer showrooms in Q4 2023.8

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Based on EPA estimates on a full battery charge. Actual range will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. For more information on range, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

2 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

3 Charge time based on Kia Corporation testing with 350 kW DC fast charger. Actual charge time may vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits, vehicle maintenance, charging practice, battery age, weather, temperature, and your vehicle's condition. Battery capacity will decrease with time and use. Frequent use of DC fast charging can negatively impact battery performance and durability, and Kia recommends minimizing use of DC fast charging.

4 Reservation requests available on a limited-time, first-come, first-served, while supplies last basis. You are not actually ordering, purchasing, or leasing an EV9. Subject to dealer participation. Quantities limited. Terms and conditions apply.

5 Kia Maintenance Plan (KMP) contracts are not available for individuals who reside in Florida or any individuals who purchase or lease the EV9 from a dealer located in Florida. Dealer service limitations and exclusions may apply. See your KMP maintenance contract for details. Services covered by KMP will depend on the length of coverage and the service needs of your covered EV9. Some KMP services are exclusive to vehicles with internal combustion engines or to electrified vehicles. Your EV9 may require additional services not covered by KMP.

6 Digital Features and Services are available at an additional cost and may vary by model, model year, and trim level. Features, specifications, and fees are subject to change. Kia Connect subscription required and Kia Connect terms and conditions apply. Complementary subscription may not include all available features and services.

7The Kia Charge Pass program is available on new model year 2024 Kia EV9 electric vehicles purchased from an authorized U.S.-based (excluding Alaska) Kia dealer. The 1,000 kWh of complimentary charging is non-transferable and not available for commercial use, such as ridesharing. Credits must be used within 3 years of vehicle purchase date. Kia Charge Pass Program requires the following: 8-digit Enrollment Code, Electrify America account, app, acceptance of Terms of Use, and enrollment in Kia Charge Pass plan. After user-initiated charge session stops or vehicle reaches full charge or charging otherwise stops, and 10-minute grace period has elapsed, Idle Fees will apply for which the user will be responsible. In the event of suspected fraud or abuse or other unforeseen events, Kia America and/or Electrify America may discontinue or modify the offer at its sole discretion.

8 Inventory limited.

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America