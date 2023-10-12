ARE YOU MAKING YOURSELF EASY TO HACK? CANADIAN CYBER FIRM LAUNCHES AI-POWERED PLATFORM TO REDUCE PERSONAL CYBER ATTACKS

Protexxa releases Defender, a personal cyber security assessment platform for North American internet users to improve online hygiene during Cyber Security Awareness Month.

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In the wake of escalating cyber threats and an increasingly digital world, Protexxa releases its Defender platform for consumers. This B2C offering is aimed at making online safety accessible to everyone.

Van Tram, CTO,Leen Li, P/T CFO, Deryck Greer, CI&SO, Claudette McGowan, Founder and CEO, Dr. Rick Huijbregts, COO & EVP, Learning​,Jenelle Ernest, Marketing Director (CNW Group/Protexxa) (PRNewswire)

With cyberattacks and data theft dominating headlines and a whopping ~90% of breaches caused by human error, Protexxa Defender is a cyber security platform that identifies personal breaches. The solution employs proprietary AI to find a user's image online and helps to remove unauthorized photos and videos.

A unique feature of the Defender platform is a custom wizard that empowers users to create their personalized cyber security incident response plan. A master plan that clearly articulates who to call and what to do in the event of a personal cyber attack.

Cyber security breaches have sent shockwaves to individuals, businesses, and organizations alike revealing vulnerabilities that expose us all. According to a recent report, attackers were able to access data in 77% of cases, up from 69% last year. Additionally, the share of attacks where data was exfiltrated continues to rise at 68%. Recent high-profile cyberattacks have highlighted the immediate need for improved online safety measures. In response to these ongoing threats, Protexxa recognizes the urgency for individuals to take proactive steps in safeguarding their digital lives.

Protexxa's cyber security assessment, priced at $49.99 CAD for a one-time scan, is designed to empower everyday people with insights and recommendations about their digital vulnerabilities.

"A connected world is a vulnerable world. Our mission is to make cyber security accessible to everyone. Our cyber security assessment is an essential first step for individuals to understand and mitigate their online risks," says Claudette McGowan, Founder and CEO of Protexxa.

The assessment covers a wide range of cyber security features, including:

Personalized Scorecard, with cyber hygiene rating, complete with list of identified vulnerabilities.

Customized tips to remediate personal security gaps.

An AI-powered Reverse Image Search offering, that comes with support for image removal.

Marketplace, a curated offering of protection products that range from password managers, virtual private networks, and background verification services.

Individualized Incident Response Plan, a tailored playbook to support recovery from personal cyber breaches.

Protexxa was founded by one of Canada's most influential technology experts, Claudette McGowan, who has been recognized as Top 100 Global Leaders in FinTech by FinTech Magazine (2021), Canada's Top Women in Cyber security (2021), Canada's Top 50 Women in Fintech Magazine (2021), and Women in IT-Global: Woman of the Year (2022).

For more information about Protexxa or to purchase a Cyber Security Assessment, visit protexxa.com or call 1-877-992-9237.

About Protexxa

Protexxa is a B2B SaaS cyber security company that connects the dots between personal cyber hygiene and business risk. Using artificial intelligence (AI), the Protexxa Defender platform rapidly identifies, evaluates, predicts, and resolves common cyber issues. With a key focus on prevention and increasing global cyber literacy, Protexxa also offers personalized training and consulting for companies worldwide. In October 2023 Protexxa launched their B2C offering for Cyber Security Awareness Month. For additional information, visit protexxa.com and follow Protexxa on Instagram @protexxacyber.

