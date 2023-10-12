Guidehouse Supports Veterans With Hiring Our Heroes Partnership

Guidehouse reinforces longstanding commitment to hiring Military Veterans; Former and transitioning Military professionals help us meet our commitment to excellence

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is proud to announce a partnership with the Hiring Our Heroes (HoH) Corporate Fellowship.

Guidehouse logo (PRNewswire)

Hiring Our Heroes, a US Chamber of Commerce Foundation program, helps bridge the civilian-military divide within the business community. The professional development offered through the innovative program prepares fellows for a smooth transition into meaningful and enriching civilian careers. Each HoH cohort runs for 12 weeks and is offered three times a year at Guidehouse and other participating companies.

"Guidehouse is a proud participant in the Hiring Our Heroes program," said Eric Ellison, Program Manager for the HoH initiative at Guidehouse. "We pride ourselves on diversity and inclusion; and Military Veterans play an integral role in providing this collaborative environment. Our partnership with HoH underscores a long history and commitment to helping our nation's Military Veterans find meaningful employment as they transition back into their civilian lives."

"When I saw Guidehouse is an active partner with HoH, I leapt at the opportunity to be a part of this team," said Shannon Dee White, a fellow in the HoH program at Guidehouse. "In my consulting role here, I leverage my federal experience working within the military health system to provide perspective on how to improve business processes and solve challenges to develop client deliverables. I'm excited to gain real-world consulting experience and assist in creating game-changing solutions for my clients."

Guidehouse's unique, collaborative model allows veterans to leverage their skills and further develop their leadership potential. The firm offers a wide range of opportunities across the commercial and public sectors — and a clear sense of purpose.

Ranked #2 on VIQTORY's Military Friendly Supplier Diversity list and among top Military Friendly Brands, Guidehouse offers numerous military-friendly initiatives. Enhancing the company's commitment to a military-friendly workplace is the Guidehouse Veteran Affinity Network, which is committed to the recruitment and development of Veterans. Guidehouse is also a recipient of the Seven Seals Award, signifying our commitment to staff members who actively serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

For more information about Guidehouse's commitment to veterans, please visit: https://guidehouse.com/careers/veterans.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures, focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin cfradkin@scprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Guidehouse