Holland America Line's Upcoming Hawaii Cruises Feature Savings Up to 25% and Fares Starting at Just $999

SEATTLE, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Say aloha to an incredible offer on Holland America Line's upcoming cruises to Hawaii. With savings up to 25% on all fall 2023 through spring 2024 Hawaii departures, guests can cruise to the islands starting at just $999 per person, double occupancy. Itineraries range from 16 to 35 days and are roundtrip from San Diego, California, or from San Diego to Vancouver, Canada.

The Hawaiian ports of Honolulu, Hilo, Kahului, Kona and Nawiliwili are featured on the itineraries, with all cruises offering an overnight or late-night departure from Honolulu. Ensenada, Mexico, is visited on all Hawaii sailings, and depending on the itinerary, guests also can explore Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

"Our Hawaii sale is an incredible opportunity to take advantage of exceptional rates on cruises that perfectly blend sea days and beautiful ports, so guests can really experience the ships as well as the Hawaiian Islands," said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. "Our Hawaii cruises also are special because we're raising funds through On Deck for a Cause to help Maui recover from the devastating fires, and our guests and team members appreciate being part of the effort."

"Circle Hawaii" cruises aboard Volendam or Koningsdam are 16, 17 or 18 days and sail roundtrip from San Diego. Additional departures in the offer include Collectors' Voyages that combine a Hawaii cruise with a Mexico sailing, and the 35-day "Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas" Legendary Voyage. Guests who want to vacation over the holidays can embark Koningsdam Dec. 21 for a 16-day Circle Hawaii cruise or 23-day Circle Hawaii and Baja Peninsula Holiday Collectors' Voyage.

The Hawaii offer also includes Koningsdam's 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise that positions the ship along the coast of Mexico for a total view before crossing to Hawaii. The San Diego to Vancouver itinerary departs April 5 and heads south to Cabo San Lucas before spending the day at sea April 8 for the total eclipse. Koningsdam then makes way to Puerto Vallarta before crossing over to Hawaii.

With the Hawaii offer, cruise-only fares begin at $1,699 per person, double occupancy. Taxes, fees and port expenses are additional. Visit hollandamerica.com for full terms and conditions.

On Deck for a Cause Benefits Maui

As Maui continues its recovery from wildfires, guests on all cruises to Hawaii are able assist through Holland America Line's On Deck for a Cause charitable program. With On Deck for a Cause, guests are invited to donate at least $25 to participate in a noncompetitive 5k fundraising walk around the ship's promenade deck.

Holland America Line previously partnered with the brands of Carnival Corporation to donate $50,000 to Direct Relief's Maui efforts to get critical medicines and supplies to the island. Currently, each voyage that visits Hawaii is dedicating On Deck for a Cause walks to Direct Relief's mission on the island.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority stated in a recent press release that it is encouraging travelers to continue visiting areas of Maui not affected by the wildfires, as well as the other Hawaiian Islands. Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in the release: "When you come, you will support our local economy and help speed the recovery of the people that are suffering right now."

For more information about Holland America Line, consult a travel advisor , call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for more than 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. Guests enjoy the best entertainment at sea each evening and dining venues featuring exclusive dishes by world-famous chefs. A new global fresh fish program brings more than 80 types of fresh fish on board, sourced and served locally in regions around the world.

