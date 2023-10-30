Melissa & Doug Encourages Open-Ended Play With CAMP Pop-Up Party-and-Play Event

The toy company launches one-of-a-kind pretend play party experience in New York City, inviting families to celebrate its 35th anniversary with delicious treats — both imaginary & real

WILTON, Conn., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug , recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, is introducing more ways for consumers to connect with and experience its brand ahead of the holiday season. On the heels of its first-ever retail store announced last month, the beloved toy company is finding new ways to bring its products to life by teaming up with CAMP , a unique family play and shopping experience, to host a one-of-a-kind pop-up event for families in New York City.

"For 35 years, it's been our mission to spark wonder and inspire screen-free, imaginative play, and we're always interested in new ways we can share the power of open-ended play with families," says Bridgette Miller, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer at Melissa & Doug. "As we celebrate our anniversary this year, we couldn't be more thrilled to continue delivering new and unexpected experiences for our consumers, like our first-ever retail store at The Westchester and the CAMP pop-up event at Columbus Circle."

The CAMP pop-up experience, playfully titled "Let's Play Pizza Party!" is one of several events this year marking Melissa & Doug's 35th anniversary. It will feature multiple product demo days as well as a hands-on culinary anniversary celebration on November 4, 2023, at CAMP's Columbus Circle location. Hosted by CAMP counselors, the one-of-a-kind event will give kids the opportunity to dress up as chefs, imagine and create their own fabulous pizza dishes and other concoctions with Melissa & Doug's pretend play toys and watch the world's silliest comedy show hosted by Chef Al Dente. The 45-minute ticketed event will end with a pizza party, including real pizza and tasty ice pops. Visit www.camp.com/melissa-and-doug for more information.

"The CAMP experience we've designed for families is unlike anything they've seen from Melissa & Doug before," says Miller. "Creating high-quality, realistic pretend play toys—especially food themed products—is such a huge part of who we are as a brand, so developing new ways for our customers to experience this first-hand and see how their kids light up when engaged in hands-on, screen-free play is really exciting."

Launched in 2018, CAMP creates immersive retail experiences that inspire and engage families through a unique combination of retail and entertainment. CAMP operates eight locations with rotating experiences in Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York, and is expanding to D.C. later this year. Current experiences include Disney Encanto x CAMP, Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP, The PAW Patrol™ Experience, and Doodles x CAMP.

Families in the New York City metro area can also engage with Melissa & Doug at its first-ever retail store, which opened on October 6, 2023, in The Westchester, a premium shopping mall in White Plains, New York, near Melissa & Doug headquarters in Wilton, Connecticut.

For more details about the Melissa & Doug brand and to learn about the importance of open-ended, screen-free play, visit MelissaAndDoug.com .

About Melissa & Doug

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for wooden and sustainable toys, Melissa & Doug is committed to its vision of making timeless, sustainable toys for a thriving and inclusive world. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail, media, and entertainment. Launched in 2018, CAMP operates eight retail locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Connecticut, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Texas and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms.

