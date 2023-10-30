Pender Capital Launches Timely Interval Fund to Capitalize on Private CRE Debt Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pender Capital ("Pender"), a leading provider of short-term, senior secured commercial bridge loans, today announced the launch of the Pender Real Estate Credit Fund, a continuously offered closed-end interval fund focused on private CRE debt.

The Fund, the fourth investment vehicle operated by management, seeks to capitalize on a ripe investment environment spurred by a reduction in lending options coupled with increased borrower demand for short-term loans. The Fund seeks to originate lower middle market short-term bridge loans that are secured by senior position collateral in commercial real estate assets across the Sunbelt, and other key "flyover" regions of the U.S.

"Lending criteria and underwriting standards are fragmented, inconsistent, and regionally imbalanced with many lenders currently out of the marketplace," said Cory Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pender. "We have a perfect storm of high-quality CRE assets and sponsors facing frozen capital markets and unfavorable terms from lenders. We believe that this vehicle will help mitigate these challenges for investors."

With a $10,000 investment minimum and no accreditation requirements, the closed-end interval fund structure is attracting capital from new participants, such as wealth management and financial advisors, who are now able to allocate with lower minimum thresholds. The fund seeks to provide investors with stable risk-adjusted returns, favorable and simplified tax structure, and both increased investment diversification and capital preservation through real estate related investments.

About Pender Capital

Pender Capital ("Pender") is a niche investment manager dedicated solely to commercial real estate credit-based opportunities. Pender offers capital solutions to borrowers investing in or owning properties with equity protection while providing investors with attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm is owned and operated by a team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals with hands-on real estate experience, credit skills, and sophisticated investment banking expertise. Pender has originated approximately $1 billion in commercial real estate credit, representing more than $1.645 billion in asset value. Learn more at https://www.pendercapital.com/.

Press Release

IMPORTANT INFORMATION- Pender Real Estate Credit Fund

This material is published as assistance for recipients but does not constitute investment advice and is not to be relied upon as authoritative nor to be substituted for one's own judgment. This information is not a recommendation to purchase or sell a security or follow any strategy or allocation. Before making any investment decision, you should seek expert, professional advice and obtain information regarding the risks, liquidity, legal, and regulatory limitations for the fund.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM PENDER CAPITAL AT 310-853-8001. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

The Shares are speculative and illiquid securities involving substantial risk of loss. An investment in the Fund is appropriate only for those investors who do not require a liquid investment, for whom an investment in the Fund does not constitute a complete investment program, and who fully understand and can assume the risks of an investment in the Fund.

Investors should carefully review and consider potential risks before investing. The Fund has been organized as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company and designed primarily for long-term investors. An investor should not invest in the Fund if the investor needs a liquid investment. The Fund could experience fluctuations in its performance due to several factors. As a result of these factors, results for any previous period should not be relied upon as being indicative of performance in future periods.

Pender Real Estate Credit Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC and is not affiliated with Pender Capital Management LLC.

View original content:

SOURCE Pender Capital