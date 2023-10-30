Storm Creek Offers Eco-Friendly Corporate Gifts for the Holiday Season

High Quality, Long Lasting Style Presents Socially Responsible Options for Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Creek , a Minnesota company committed to giving back and producing an entire lifestyle apparel product line made from upcycled materials, offers fully customized corporate gifts for the holiday season that offer style, quality and social responsibility for companies.

"Imagine the impact a company can have if they purchase items that can directly be tied to recycled plastic bottles." - Teresa Fudenberg, CEO & Owner of Storm Creek

Storm Creek, a brand founded in 2006, started a sustainable sourcing initiative in 2016 and then quickly committed to converting its entire line to be eco-made. Since that time the company has turned more than 30 million plastic bottles into eco-friendly, outdoor-inspired apparel that performs well with long-lasting quality.

"Nearly every company purchases apparel 'swag' for their teams and we're committed to helping them do good by their choice. We actually print a label for each clothing item telling the recipient how many plastic bottles were upcycled to make that garment," said Teresa Fudenberg, CEO & Owner of Storm Creek. "Imagine the impact a company can have if they purchase 100, 1,000 or 10,000 items from us tied to those recycled numbers. It's walking the talk on sustainability pledges."

The company sells to promotional apparel distributors who are outfitting companies seeking to build their brand through logoed apparel. Storm Creek products are also sold directly to consumers and found in resorts and national parks across North America.

"More and more employees are gravitating to companies that are environmentally responsible and meanwhile companies are spending hundreds of billions of dollars on corporate gifts or swag with 40 percent of those items which include hoodies, mugs, sunglasses and more, ending up in landfills," said Teresa Fudenberg, CEO & Owner, Storm Creek. "At Storm Creek we are committed to offering companies a way to deliver on sustainability commitments while offering their employees and clients high quality and long-lasting lifestyle apparel. And each item purchased comes with that tag that discloses how many plastic bottles went into making each item of clothing. Our Sweaterfleece , a full zip jacket, vest or snap pullover, is one of the company's most popular styles. Each garment contains 22-42 recycled bottles and is soft, comfy and long lasting."

Industry Honors Storm Creek For its Positive Impact on the Planet

In August 2023, Fudenberg and Storm Creek were honored by the Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI), which is the world's largest membership organization serving the $25.6 billion promotion products industry, with the Bess Cohn Humanitarian Award/Supplier for their commitment to sustainability and giving back.

"Sustainability and giving back go hand-in-hand," said Fudenberg. "We care about the planet and we care about people and we are grateful to have built a brand that puts that at the center of everything we do."

About Storm Creek

Founded in 2006, Storm Creek is a fully eco-made line of year-round lifestyle apparel that's women-owned and donates more than 5% of profits to environmental and community causes. Storm Creek customers include resorts, national parks, and a large percentage of Fortune 1000 companies (through promotional apparel distributors).

