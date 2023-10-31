Automated Financial Systems, Inc. Announces Record-Setting Quarter for AFSVision Conversions

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automated Financial Systems, Inc. (AFS®) had a record-setting third quarter, converting three super regional banks to AFSVision, the industry leading loan servicing platform for all commercial lines of business. The banks included two long-term clients who converted their commercial lending portfolios from AFS Level III™ and a brand new AFS client, who has converted their Syndications portfolio to AFSVision with other lines of business to follow.

The success of these three major implementation projects was achieved by the seasoned AFS Professional Services team. This team uses best practices adopted from more than 50 years' experience focused on developing, installing, and converting commercial lending systems. Also, working closely with our clients and in some cases third-party integrators, the AFS Project Management Office (PMO) led a cross-functional team to successfully complete these major events while minimizing client disruptions and meeting established timelines and budgets.

"When faced with the prospect of bringing three clients onto AFSVision in one quarter, there was no question we were up to the task," commented Melissa Hofer, COO and Sr. Executive Vice President of AFS. "Using the vast experience of our PMO, Professional Services, Technology, and Product teams, we employed our streamlined conversion and implementation process to successfully bring them onto AFSVision while meeting all service level agreements and client expectations."

AFSVision's innovative open API design supports end-to-end processing with a unique suite of integration capabilities. AFSVision provides advanced servicing capabilities including workload dashboards, workflows, pricing flexibility, collateral management, exposure, covenant support and data visualizers. With AFSVision, financial institutions achieve a globally available, unified banking experience and are empowered with 24/7, digital and mobile, real-time access to better serve their customers.

"We are excited to continue our long-term relationships with the clients that transitioned to AFSVision and welcome our new client as they begin to recognize the next-generation benefits of AFSVision's expansive features and functionality," said Richard Bare, CEO and President of AFS. "We look forward to many more successful conversions as we continue to work with a number of other banks who have already committed to AFSVision for support of their commercial lending goals."

About AFS

AFS is the global leader in providing digital, real-time, advanced commercial loan servicing solutions to the world's top-tier institutions. Solely dedicated to the financial industry, AFS is uniquely positioned to understand and support our client's business and technology objectives, evidenced by our solutions processing more than $2.5 trillion in commercial, CRE and syndicated loans daily. AFS is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania with offices in Vienna, Austria. Please visit www.afsvision.com.

