Cetera Welcomes $111 Million AUA Advisor to Cetera Advisor Networks

Mike Love moves from Securities America to Summit Financial Networks

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group (Cetera), the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, announced that Mike Love, CFP** has joined Cetera Advisor Networks via Summit Financial Networks. Love is a financial professional previously affiliated with Securities America. He provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advice to clients and has approximately $111 million in assets under administration* as of Aug. 15, 2023.

"The cultures of both Cetera Advisor Networks and Summit Financial Networks made affiliation with Cetera a clear choice," Love said. "As an advisor, providing my clients with the best and most reliable service possible is my constant goal. It's been refreshing to join a network that treats me the same way I treat my clients – and it bodes well for what we can accomplish together in the future."

"The addition of an advisor as influential and successful as Mike reaffirms that advisors continue to be attracted to the robust suite of resources and support that Cetera provides," said Tim Stinson, president of Cetera Advisor Networks. "I feel strongly that Mike's already accomplished practice will continue to grow here – and we look forward to working together to serve client needs."

"I am thrilled to welcome Mike to the unique and nurturing culture we've cultivated at Summit Financial over the past four decades," said Summit Financial Networks President Marshall Leeds. "Our highly-collaborative group of successful advisors are each unwaveringly dedicated to the betterment of their clients. I see that same drive in Mike's practice and can tell he will make a thoughtful and invigorating addition to our firm."

Based out of DuBois, Pa., Love has 16 years of experience in the industry and holds the Series 7, Series 6, Series 26, Series 63 and Series 65 registrations. He holds state registrations in nine states including Pennsylvania, where he's also registered as an investment advisor.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub where financial advisors and institutions optimize their control and value creation. Breaking away from a commoditized and homogenous IBD model, Cetera offers financial professionals and institutions the latest solutions, support, and services to grow, scale, or transition with a merger, sale, investment, or succession plan. Cetera proudly serves independent financial advisors, tax professionals, licensed administrators, large enterprises, as well as institutions, such as banks and credit unions, providing an established and repeatable blueprint for scalable growth.

Home to more than 9,000 financial professionals and their teams, Cetera oversees approximately $374 billion in assets under administration and $145 billion in assets under management, as of September 25, 2023. In a recent advisor satisfaction survey of more than 21,000 reviews, Cetera's Voice of Customer (VoC) program vigorously measures advisor experience and satisfaction 24/7. Currently, it's ranked 4.8 out of 5 stars.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC. All firms are FINRA/SIPC members. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101.

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

*Value approximated based on asset holding details provided to Cetera.

**Registered Representative offering securities through Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory Services offered through Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser. Cetera is under separate ownership from any other named entity.

