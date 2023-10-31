Halia Therapeutics Continued Support to Utah's Industry Community Recognized by First Place at the Utah Business Innovation Awards

- Company announces the appointment of Dr. David Bearss, CEO of Halia Therapeutics, as a member of the Board of Directors at BioUtah

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative medicines to treat a broad range of diseases driven by chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration, today announced that the company has been awarded first place in the Medical & Health: MedTech category of the Utah Business Innovation Awards, a recognition of breakthrough innovations that are impacting a broad spectrum of markets and industries within its local community. In addition to this esteemed recognition, and further demonstrating the company's impact on Utah, Dr. David J. Bearss, President and CEO of Halia Therapeutics, has also been appointed as a member of the Board of Directors for BioUtah, Utah's trade association serving the state's life sciences community.

Halia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is discovering and developing novel therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. Halia is advancing innovative medicines that target the immune system's response to resolve chronic inflammation and eliminate the damage caused by aberrantly activated immune responses. For more info, visit www.haliatherapeutics.com. (PRNewsfoto/Halia Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Halia is incredibly honored to be recognized as a leading innovator by the medical and health industry of Utah alongside other pioneering companies," said Dr. Bearss. "Our mission is to develop innovative medicines that can resolve chronic inflammation by targeting a unique component of the immune system known as the NLRP3 inflammasome, aiming to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory disorders and neurological diseases. We immensely appreciate the support and recognition from our local community and will continue our dedication to advance our programs to treat chronic human diseases, extend human lifespan, and improve the quality of life of the increasing aging population. It is also an honor to be selected as a board member for BioUtah and I am grateful to work alongside other exceptional life science executives within this innovative organization to help boost the Utah Life Sciences industry."

"In partnership with Foley & Lardner, the Innovation Awards pay tribute to the innovative spirit permeating Utah companies and the talented people working to alleviate complex problems with elegant solutions. Utah Business is proud to recognize Halia Therapeutics as a leading innovator in the Medical & Health: MedTech industry category," said Mekenna Malan, Editor of Utah Business. "We are eager to observe the company's progress in its therapeutic development to address chronic diseases."

"Dr. David Bearss is an outstanding leader in the life sciences industry, with a successful entrepreneurial track record in drug development encompassing both academic and pharmaceutical industry settings and has made a concerted effort in the local community to support patients as well as provide mentorship to the next generation of drug developers," said Kelvyn Cullimore, President and CEO of BioUtah. "We feel incredibly honored to have Dave join our board of directors and feel confident that he will provide invaluable insight to contribute to our mission of building awareness and advancing Utah's innovative, patient-focused life sciences industry."

About BioUtah

BioUtah is an independent 501(c)(6) trade association serving Utah's life sciences industry. Its member companies reflect a broad spectrum of the industry with strengths in medical device manufacturing and services, research and testing, biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, and diagnostics, amongst others; and are a key driver of Utah's economy and advancing healthcare.

About Halia Therapeutics, Inc.

Halia Therapeutics is discovering and developing a pipeline of novel therapeutics to improve patients' lives with chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases, with its initial programs targeting NEK7 and LRRK2. Halia's lead candidate, HT-6184, a novel NEK7/NLRP3 inhibitor, has completed a Phase 1 study (NCT05447546) evaluating the safety and tolerability of HT-6184 when administered as single or multiple oral doses at escalating dose levels in healthy volunteer subjects. The company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more info, visit www.haliatx.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

