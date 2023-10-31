Raptor Technologies Launches New Raptor® Community Platform

Raptor Community fosters collaboration and shared best practices for school districts utilizing Raptor's products

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raptor Technologies (Raptor), the leading provider of school safety software, is excited to announce the launch of Raptor Community. This platform provides all Raptor customers with an easy-to-use collaboration platform to help them engage with one another to share knowledge about Raptor products, share school safety best practices and stay informed about the changing landscape of school safety challenges and solutions.

"We created Raptor Community to bring schools and districts from different regions together, making it easy for them to connect, share ideas and learn from each other's best practices," said Jessica Comarata, community manager at Raptor. "This is a place where you can find direct support from fellow Raptor users, have a chance to influence future product updates and a space where you can learn how to make the most of your Raptor products."

Raptor Community gives users a forum to seek advice, share success stories or discuss their own unique challenges that they face. The goal is to foster meaningful interactions and collaboration among safety advocates, all working towards enhancing school well-being.

"The new Raptor Community is a game-changer for school districts, allowing us to better collaborate with one another, refine our safety strategies and ultimately create a safer and more secure environment for our students and staff," said Todd Brendel, director of security at Dayton ISD, KY. "Connecting with the Raptor Community is like having a support system at our fingertips."

Designed to foster collaboration and discussion around the best practices of school safety and security, the Raptor Community also gives users the means to be active participants in helping grow and evolve the positive impact of technology on school safety.

"Establishing a culture of school safety stands as a paramount priority in safeguarding our students," said Nelson Lins, chief operating officer at Raptor Technologies "Through Raptor Community, our valued customers gain the opportunity to broaden their school safety support network and exchange strategies with Raptor users nationwide, all geared towards our collective mission of protecting every child, every school, every day."

Raptor customers can access Raptor Community by navigating to the Support Center once they are logged in, or they can go directly to www.community.raptortech.com.

About Raptor Technologies

Founded in 2002, Raptor has partnered with over 60,000 schools in 55 different countries, including over 5,300 K-12 US school districts, to provide integrated visitor, volunteer, attendance, dismissal, emergency management, and safeguarding software and services covering the complete spectrum of school and student safety. To learn more about Raptor Technologies, visit www.raptortech.com.

