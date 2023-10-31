Scary Good Times in Kansas City's West Bottoms Generate Blessings in the Community

Stores open First Friday Weekend November 3-5, and the Nationally Acclaimed Haunts' Season Continues

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legions of First Friday shoppers will return to the West Bottoms for Blessings in the Bottoms-themed event November 3-5, while haunt fans can continue to get their Halloween immersion in the evening at the nationally acclaimed Beast and Edge of Hell Haunted Attractions.

The success of Edge of Hell was the angel for the West Bottoms, and with the Beast and Macabre Cinema Haunted Attractions drive a great deal of good for the community.

Blessings aren't taken for granted in the Historic West Bottoms, given the area suffered for decades with vacancies and blight when Full Moon Productions moved Edge of Hell to the district in the 1980s. Monty Summers, the mastermind, and Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, who plays the Queen of Haunts, work as a family team to transform the West Bottoms. They admit it's somewhat ironic that their haunted attraction with a solid reputation for scaring was the catalyst or angel, as she says, that helped make the area more inviting and draw people back.

"While we worked all the angles inside to put on a scary show at the Edge of Hell, we were also tirelessly working around the district and bridge to remove graffiti, pick up trash, remove weeds, restore buildings, improve the entrances, create a security team, and develop First Friday Weekends to draw-in visitors," said Arnett-Bequeaith. "The success of Edge of Hell drove a great deal of good for the community."

Today, the West Bottoms is bustling, sought after by developers and businesses eager to leverage the increasingly mixed-use neighborhood. Visitors are drawn to the beautiful multi-story red-brick buildings built in the late 1800s along the Historic 12th Street Bridge. Yet Full Moon Productions went beyond the district restoration to help many causes. Throughout its 49 years of operation, Full Moon Productions has been highly charitable. Initially, they worked with Variety KC and Dream Factory. More recently, they've been focused on the anti-bullying campaign "Don't Be A Monster" and helping save all sorts of four-legged beasts. Full Moon is passionate about helping animals - whether working with Lucky 13 Rescue to help find homes for unfortunate dogs, saving a horse from slaughter, or even re-homing their alligator that got too big for the haunt. The iconic character, RatMan, even donates his rats at the end of the season to a well-deserving home.

Once the haunts close, Full Moon will shift gears to ready for the holidays and their tree lighting ceremony at 6 pm on Dec. 1 on First Friday Weekend's Bells in the Bottoms and open weekends until Christmas.

Blessings in the Bottoms Weekend Planner:

West Bottoms' Shopping - The Festival of the Full Moon Weekend in the streets with the Blessings in the Bottoms theme from Nov. 3-5 . Most shops are open from 9 am to 6 pm on Friday and Saturday and from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday . Admission is free, and for specific store hours, check their Facebook pages.

Beast , Edge of Hell, Macabre Cinema - Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Macabre Cinema closes after Halloween. Edge of Hell and Beast are open Friday and Saturday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. through Nov. 11 , and their closing times vary.

Full Moon Escape- For those seeking thrills, the Escape Games offer slots for groups of under 11 people to test their wits and solve puzzles to escape locked rooms within 60 minutes. While not terrifying, these games promise an adrenaline rush. Visit the website for available time slots.

About the Historic West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District

The Historic West Bottoms Historic Entertainment District, located just off the 12th Street Bridge, has 22 warehouses in a thirteen-block area with approximately 600 vendors and more than 30 stores and restaurants. Many of its large, multi-story buildings were constructed well over a century ago. These repurposed, vast spaces form the largest indoor vintage entertainment district year-round. The West Bottoms is the destination for interior decorators, designers, collectors, and consumers seeking stylish décor and gift options with a one-of-a-kind history and patina. westbottoms.com

About Full Moon Productions – creators of the Beast, Edge of Hell, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Attractions:

Full Moon Productions owns and operates world-class haunted house attractions since 1975 and has prioritized helping children and pet charities in the community, including the anti-bullying program "Don't Be A Monster." The Edge of Hell, Beast, and Macabre Cinema Haunted Houses are located in the West Bottoms Historic District off the 12th Street Bridge near Downtown Kansas City.

