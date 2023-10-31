Thoma Bravo Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm, announced today it has been named to Inc. Business Media's ("Inc.") list of Founder-Friendly Investors for 2023. The list honors the private equity, venture capital and debt firms with strong track records backing entrepreneurs. This recognition is a testament to Thoma Bravo's partnership-driven approach of collaborating with founders and management teams to drive innovation and profitable growth throughout a company's lifecycle.

As one of the largest private equity firms in enterprise software, Thoma Bravo has a demonstrated, 40+ year track record of working closely with management teams and providing capital and strategic support to accelerate innovation and growth at the companies in which it invests. In addition to traditional private equity buyouts, Thoma Bravo has a tailored growth equity strategy that focuses on making minority investments in high-growth software and technology companies and applies the firm's long-established operational and strategic expertise to help accelerate growth at these companies. Thoma Bravo also has a dedicated credit strategy that focuses on making debt investments in software and technology companies.

"We're proud to be named as one of Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors and, above all, deeply appreciate the ongoing trust from, and collaboration with, the founders and teams we work alongside," said Scott Crabill, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo. "Being recognized as a partner of choice is an honor and responsibility, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead to leverage Thoma Bravo's operational capabilities and deep sector expertise to help implement best practices, foster innovation and create value for each of our portfolio companies."

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc.

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity, venture capital and debt firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

For information and to see the complete list, visit https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023

This list is the opinion of the party conferring the list and not of Thoma Bravo. Inc. Business Media issued the Founder-Friendly Investors of 2023 on October 31, 2023. The list is based on the overall history of the firm. Thoma Bravo paid an application fee and fees to promote the list. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion as the foregoing.

Thoma Bravo is one of the largest software investors in the world, with more than US$131 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2023. Through its private equity, growth equity and credit strategies, the firm invests in growth-oriented, innovative companies operating in the software and technology sectors. Leveraging Thoma Bravo's deep sector expertise and strategic and operational capabilities, the firm collaborates with its portfolio companies to implement operating best practices and drive growth initiatives. Over the past 20 years, the firm has acquired or invested in more than 440 companies representing over US$250 billion in enterprise value (including control and non-control investments). The firm has offices in Chicago, London, Miami, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit Thoma Bravo's website at thomabravo.com.

