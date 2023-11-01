Cranium Expands Leadership Team with the Appointment of its First-Ever AI Security Chief

Enterprise AI Security & Trust Software Leader Creates New Strategic Role to Advance Security of AI and ML Systems

SHORT HILLS, N.J. , Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cranium , the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Josh Harguess, Ph.D., to the newly created role of AI Security Chief. A recognized research scientist and engineer, Josh will foster innovation to enhance the Cranium platform and empower partners and customers to achieve visibility, security, and compliance as they implement AI strategies.

"My colleagues and I are thrilled to welcome Josh to Cranium where he will undoubtedly accelerate our mission of helping cybersecurity and data science teams understand where and how AI is impacting their systems, data, and services," said Jonathan Dambrot, CEO and Co-Founder of Cranium. "The emergence of GenAI capabilities has resulted in new challenges for cybersecurity teams, including those related to compliance, trustworthiness, and security of artificial intelligence and machine learning environments. Josh brings a wealth of experience and deep knowledge that will support our customers with the right level of security and safety so that they can have confidence in the AI-enabled products they are creating and using."

Josh is a prominent thought leader in the AI and ML space. Most recently, he held senior leadership roles at MITRE Labs AI & Autonomy Innovation Center, where he was the Technical Leader for their AI Red Team and helped to lead the organization's role as a strategic convener to enable the practical, assured, and responsible application of AI in critical government missions. Before that, Josh was an engineer and research scientist at prominent organizations, including Shield AI, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific, SSC Pacific, and National Instruments.

"AI is not just some passing trend, and unlike many other new technologies, it has quickly made a significant impact on how we live, work and play, " said Harguess. "This is an exciting time to join Cranium. They have been at the forefront of AI security and trust software, and I look forward to working with the leadership team as we make AI security attainable across industries."

About Cranium

Cranium is the leading enterprise AI security and trust software firm, enabling organizations to gain visibility, security, and compliance across their AI and GenAI systems. Organizations can map, monitor, and manage their AI/ML environments against adversarial threats without interrupting how teams train, test, and deploy their AI models through its Cranium Enterprise software platform. The Cranium platform also allows organizations to quickly gather and share information about the trustworthiness and compliance of their AI models with their third parties, clients, and regulators. Incubated and funded in stealth inside of KPMG Studio, Cranium helps cybersecurity and data science teams understand that AI impacts their systems, data, or services everywhere. Secure your AI at Cranium.AI .

