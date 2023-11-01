Onyx CenterSource Announces GroupPay Product Integration and Partnership with Cvent, to Launch in Late 2023

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Onyx CenterSource, a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence to the hospitality industry, today announced a new integration between its GroupPay payment platform and Cvent, an industry-leading meetings, events and hospitality technology provider. In addition, Onyx announced a Cvent partnership, which will create added value for mutual customers by delivering automation, visibility and standardization of meeting and event commission management through GroupPay.

"This integration with GroupPay will provide Cvent customers with a seamless, single pathway, from a request for proposal to receiving their meeting and event commission payments," said Mike Tenholder, Cvent senior director of alliance partnerships.

The integration, which is expected to be launched later this year, will enable Cvent users to better automate and manage their M&E commission payments via GroupPay. The integration also will enable hoteliers to increase the speed and accuracy of their commission payments – driving greater efficiency for both buyers and suppliers.

Through the integration, customers will be able to leverage Cvent's robust event marketing and management platform while simultaneously tapping into GroupPay. The integration also will improve sharing of data and insights between the two platforms, giving them enhanced visibility to the payment status at all stages.

Additional integration benefits will include centralized and standardized tax-compliant invoice submissions, which will lead to faster payments, and seamless data flows from Cvent to GroupPay, which will automate the process by pulling in the event's RFP data, in turn eliminating the need for M&E planners to manually enter it into GroupPay.

Tony Wagner, Onyx chief commercial officer, said, "More than 200,000 travel and meeting and event agencies and over 150,000 hotel properties trust Onyx's powerful B2B payment automation platforms globally. Through this new partnership and integration with Cvent, mutual customers can benefit from the unique functionality of our respective technology platforms while helping enterprises increase ROI and optimize their meeting and event commission payment processes through a single pathway, from RFP to commission payments, with tax-compliant invoicing, automation and centralized analytics to drive business decisions."

About Onyx CenterSource

Onyx CenterSource is a leading global provider of B2B payments and business intelligence solutions to the hospitality industry. The company strives to build long-lasting relationships with its partners and is passionate about providing quality customer service, consultative insight and cost-effective solutions. With a legacy dating to 1992, the company facilitates in excess of $2.1 billion in payments annually, partnering with more than 150,000 hotel properties and 200,000 travel booking providers in 160 countries. In addition to its headquarters in Dallas, Onyx CenterSource has regional hubs in Seville, Spain; Tønsberg, Norway; and Manila, Philippines. To learn more, visit www.OnyxCenterSource.com.

About GroupPay by Onyx CenterSource

GroupPay is an industry-first payments automation platform that provides hotels and meeting professionals unparalleled transparency and efficiency in tracking and proactively managing their event commissions, enabling easy reconciliation, compliant invoicing and faster payments. To learn more, visit www.OnyxCenterSource.com/GroupPay.

About Cvent

Cvent Holding Corp. is a leading meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider with 4,800+ employees and 21,000+ customers worldwide as of December 31, 2022. Founded in 1999, the company delivers a comprehensive event marketing and management platform and offers a global marketplace where event professionals collaborate with venues to create engaging, impactful experiences. Cvent is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia, just outside of Washington D.C., and has additional offices around the world to support its growing global customer base. The comprehensive Cvent event marketing and management platform offers software solutions to event organizers and marketers for online event registration, venue selection, event marketing and management, virtual and onsite solutions, and attendee engagement. Cvent's suite of products automate and simplify the event management lifecycle and maximize the impact of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. Hotels and venues use Cvent's supplier and venue solutions to win more group and corporate travel business through Cvent's sourcing platforms. Cvent solutions optimize the event management value chain and have enabled clients around the world to manage millions of meetings and events. For more information, please visit Cvent.com.

