S.PELLEGRINO® AND STANLEY TUCCI REVIVE BELOVED PASTINA WITH LIMITED-EDITION S.PELLEGRINO STELLINE STAR-SHAPED PASTA AND RECIPE KIT

The star-studded duo is adding an Italian twist to the holiday season by bringing this star-shaped pasta to the U.S. alongside two of Stanley Tucci's family recipes

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasta enthusiasts were crushed when their favorite star-shaped pasta became harder to find in the U.S. earlier this year. S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water — whose logo just so happens to be a star — is coming to the rescue alongside everyone's favorite Italian American star, Stanley Tucci. Together, this star-studded duo is helping restock pantry shelves with this nostalgic staple just in time for the holidays with S.Pellegrino Stelline, a limited-edition star-shaped pasta.

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water Presents Stanley Tucci’s Stelline Two Ways, an artfully curated recipe kit available for purchase from World Chef/YumCrunch, featuring limited-edition S.Pellegrino Stelline star-shaped pasta and two of Stanley Tucci’s signature family recipes. CREDIT: MATT HOLYOAK PRODUCTIONS LTD. (PRNewswire)

Crafted in collaboration with premium Italian pasta brand Rummo, S.Pellegrino Stelline pasta pays homage to S.Pellegrino's iconic red star logo and satiates fans' cravings for the sentimental taste of pastina that's been served on Italian and American tables alike for decades. S.Pellegrino Stelline is available only for a limited time this holiday season as part of S.Pellegrino Presents: Stanley Tucci's Stelline Two Ways, a premium recipe kit artfully curated by the chef-driven meal kit experts at World Chef/YumCrunch.

"I had so much fun sharing a taste of my family's recipes with S.Pellegrino last year that we're doing it again — but this time, fans will get two dishes inspired by one beloved pasta shape that's a staple in my kitchen all winter long," said Stanley Tucci. "For many years, S.Pellegrino has held a special place at my holiday table. I'm honored to share my traditions with fans with this delicious recipe kit and play a role in bringing the classic star-shaped pasta to the many Americans who've been missing it with S.Pellegrino Stelline."

Each Stelline Two Ways recipe kit includes a selection of fresh ingredients, premium Italian products, two bags of S.Pellegrino Stelline pasta, and of course, a bottle of S.Pellegrino to perfectly complement each dish. Fans will be able to recreate two of Stanley's original recipes featuring our star pasta at home.

Stanley's Brodo di Gallina con Polpettine di Pollo (Chicken Soup with Tiny Chicken Meatballs) is an elevated take on chicken noodle soup made with hearty vegetables, handmade chicken meatballs and S.Pellegrino Stelline pasta. This dish is perfect for enjoying as a primi course for festive holiday feasts with friends and family gathered around the table and served alongside a chilled bottle of S.Pellegrino.

Pastina Classica is Stanley's version of the beloved pasta dish Italians and Americans alike know and love. Made with Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, butter and S.Pellegrino Stelline pasta, Pastina Classica is rich and creamy — the epitome of simple Italian comfort food that will keep fans warm all winter long.

"When we heard how dismayed fans were when one of their favorite pasta shapes was discontinued earlier this year, we wanted to find a way to help," said Sara Mayer, senior marketing manager, S.Pellegrino. "S.Pellegrino's iconic star logo serves as the perfect inspiration for bringing this star-shaped pasta to the U.S. along with help from our friend Stanley Tucci. We hope S.Pellegrino Stelline inspires everyone to add an authentic Italian touch to their holiday spreads and enjoy stellar moments together around the table."

For more than a century, S.Pellegrino has perfectly transformed any moment into an elevated and tasteful experience, whether it's at home or in some of the world's finest restaurants. Stelline Two Ways builds upon the success of last year's Taste of Tucci recipe kit and offers fans another delicious way to partake in the brand's multiyear partnership with Stanley Tucci.

Purchase S.Pellegrino Presents Stanley Tucci's Stelline Two Ways Recipe Kit

Fans can purchase Stanley Tucci's Stelline Two Ways recipe kit for $89 (including two-day cold shipping) from World Chef/YumCrunch starting November 1 with additional weekly drops on November 8, November 15 and November 27. Visit https://www.myworldchef.com/products/spellegrino-stelline to order while supplies last.

For more details on S.Pellegrino and Stanley Tucci's Stelline Two Ways recipe kit, follow @sanpellegrino_us on social or visit www.sanpellegrino.com/us.

About S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water is a premium sparkling mineral water that flows naturally from a thermal spring in San Pellegrino Terme, near Bergamo (Lombardia). S.Pellegrino has a unique balance of effervescence and rich minerality which cleanse the palate and amplify subtle flavors, making it the perfect complement to fine food and wines. Its clean, refreshing taste has distinguished S.Pellegrino as a preferred sparkling water by leaders of the global culinary community.

S.Pellegrino is a proud supporter of premier culinary programs, such as The James Beard Foundation, World's 50 Best Restaurants, Michelin Guide, The Culinary Institute of America, The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen and S.Pellegrino® Young Chef Academy. For more information, visit www.sanpellegrino.com or www.finedininglovers.com.

ABOUT WORLD CHEF/YUMCRUNCH

Founded by Mike and Tim Duffy, the Emmy Award winning and James Beard nominated producers of Eat the World with Emeril Lagasse, Shape of Pasta with Evan Funke and Netflix's Fresh Fried and Crispy, World Chef brings the world's most famous food personalities and their food, directly into the kitchens of their biggest fans. As a mission-forward content platform known by their social media handle @YumCrunch, the brothers Duffy founded the company to support chefs and food influencers and their causes, which include: March of Dimes, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

