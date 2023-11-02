OCEAN CASINO RESORT RINGS IN THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH FLURRY OF FESTIVE PROGRAMMING

Santa's Hideaway Adventure, Holiday-Themed Suites, and Pop-Up Jingle Bell Bar Among Ocean's Seasonal Offerings

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort is going all in this winter season, with a bevy of holiday-themed activations and initiatives sure to delight guests of all ages. From a festive pop-up bar and exclusive 'Santa's Hideaway Adventure' experience to beautifully appointed holiday-themed hotel rooms and suites, there's something merry and bright around every corner at Ocean.

Logo: Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City (PRNewsfoto/Ocean Resort Casino) (PRNewswire)

"We had a successful summer which saw Ocean celebrate its 5th Birthday and are excited to continue the energy into the winter," said Bill Callahan, General Manager for Ocean Casino Resort. "Ocean is a year-round resort destination with unique activations, award winning amenities and world-renowned entertainment twelve months of the year."

Ocean's holiday spirit will be evident throughout all aspects of the property, including the following events:

Santa's Hideaway Adventure at Ocean

Coming in December, Ocean is bringing an exclusive magical experience to Atlantic City with Santa's Hideaway Adventure at the Shops at Retail Row. The imaginative encounter transports guests from the famous Atlantic City Boardwalk all the way to the North Pole where they will have the opportunity to meet the man of the hour himself, Santa Claus. Attendees can commemorate their engagement by visiting The Shop at Santa's Hideaway Adventure and picking up their favorite holiday gift. This unique experience is available exclusively at Ocean in the tri-state area. Reservations are highly recommended and are available at theoceanac.com/holidays.

Holiday Themed Rooms and Suites

Ocean is transforming an entire floor into a holiday-themed bungalow, with 19 rooms and suites available to satisfy your Christmas cravings, each with a touch of the holiday. Choose to book a One Bedroom Suite, Studio Suite Blu, Social Suite, or a Blu Queen room furnished with a holiday tree, festive décor, and a few yuletide surprises.

Jingle Bell Bar: A Holiday Pop-up Experience

Located at 1927 Lounge, just steps from the casino floor, the Jingle Bell Bar: A Holiday Pop-up Experience returns to bring festive cocktails, nostalgic décor, and themed entertainment. Experience the holiday spirit (and spirits) with friends and family, creating new holiday memories as you snap selfies, sing out loud, and spread cheer for all to hear this year at Jingle Bell Bar.

Ocean's Season of Giving

Ocean is once again giving back to its community as its Season of Giving returns to recognize and assist more than 20 non-profit businesses across the greater Atlantic City region. Ocean team members will dedicate time and resources along with monetary assistance, and donations impacting multiple causes of community concern – including food insecurity, homelessness, youth support, education, family services, and health and wellness – between now and the end of the year.

Holiday Entertainment

In celebration of the holidays, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman is coming to Ovation Hall on Saturday, November 25. Brightman will present fresh renditions of holiday classics and beautiful festive fan favorites for the season, including "Silent Night," "Ave Maria," "La Luna," and many more.

The international, chart-topping supergroup, Il Divo takes the stage at Ovation Hall on Saturday, December 9. Il Divo will perform songs from The Christmas Collection, their compilation of merry classics that was certified Platinum by the RIAA. The audience can expect to hear memorable interpretations of familiar Christmas melodies for a heart-warming start to the festive season. The evening gets even sweeter at Nola's, where guests are invited to experience the Very Boyband Holiday Party with a live performance by the ultimate boyband tribute Larger Than Life. Q102 will be offering the chance to win tickets to its annual Jingle Ball featuring Usher.

Hold on to your cannoli's and get ready for a snowy ride! My Big Gay Italian Christmas is coming to Ovation Hall on Saturday, December 16. Over-the-top characters and heated political conversations all come to a head when a snowstorm forces the Pinnunziato family indoors this holiday season. Fan favorite characters Anthony Pinnunziato and Aunt Toniann are just a few of the ingredients in this Big Gay Italian Christmas lasagna.

Ocean Gift Cards and More

Give the gift of Ocean this season with Ocean E-Gift Cards. These perfect stocking stuffers can be used toward hotel stays, show tickets, spa treatments, Free Play and more. Also shop Ocean's exclusive holiday collection featuring festive socks, scent sticks and apparel that can't be found anywhere but online at ShopOceanAC.com.

To learn more about what is new at Ocean Casino Resort over the holiday season, visit www.theoceanac.com/holidays.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT:

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort, named "Best Casino" by Philadelphia Magazine's "Best of Philly 2023" awards, features 1,860 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; over 1,750 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 5 upscale dining restaurants; 10 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 4,500-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and offers both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Beachfront, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, & TikTok.

ABOUT OCEAN CARES:

Ocean Cares is proud to participate in charitable giving and philanthropic efforts throughout the year. As a result of the casino's "Change for Change" initiative, four local organizations in the community continue to benefit from Ocean's guests' generosity – including Atlantic City Rescue Mission, South Jersey Field of Dreams, The Salvation Army, and Covenant House New Jersey. Last year, Ocean donated over $90,000 in change slips to benefit those worthy establishments. Learn more at theoceanac.com/ocean-cares.

Ocean Season of Giving (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ocean Casino Resort