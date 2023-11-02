Taiga Transforms Powersports Ownership with its New Connected Cloud Mobile App

Taiga owners can now monitor their all-electric vehicle from anywhere with Taiga's new Cloud Connected Mobile App (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Owners can now monitor their all-electric Taiga vehicles from anywhere.

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation (TSX: TAIG) ("Taiga" or the "Company"), a leading electric off-road vehicle manufacturer is excited to announce the launch of the new Taiga Cloud Connected Mobile App, now available as a free download. The new app brings a rich set of new features to NomadTM snowmobile and OrcaTM Personal Watercraft owners, enhancing their ownership experience whether for work or recreational usage.

With the new Taiga App, industry-first real-time vehicle localization unlocks a new way for customers to interact with their vehicles, allowing them to see their global positioning and status. In addition, mode preference features, measurement system selections, and charging details make the Taiga ownership experience better than ever.

"We're proud to launch our new connected cloud mobile app and achieve this major milestone that will be a foundation for future features," said Gabriel Bernatchez, co-founder, and Chief Technology Officer at Taiga. "Development was driven by feedback from current Taiga vehicle owners paired with our strong desire to champion technologies that advance powersports electrification."

Vehicle snapshot and map positioning

On the Taiga Cloud Connected Mobile App the vehicle's location appears when the vehicle has a Wi-Fi or LTE connection. Essential electric vehicle details, like the State of Charge and charging rate, are displayed so owners can step away from their vehicles with peace of mind – new to the powersports industry.

Convenient customization for tailored vehicle usage

With the proprietary powertrain at the core of Taiga vehicles, Taiga owners experience an electric thrill unlike any other snowmobile or watercraft. The new Taiga App brings enhanced powersports performance with mode selection features that provide owners control over riding modes and the ability to tune their vehicles on-the-go to meet the demands of the day. For example, a tour operator who would like to limit the operating mode of the snowmobile fleet to tailor an experience for beginner, or a ski hill maintaining on-hill speed limits. Taiga owners can now switch between metric and imperial units, based on their personal preference and further customize the displays on their vehicles.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit taigamotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the anticipated performance of the mobile application and customer experiences and the associated benefits in respect thereof and the performance and behaviour of Taiga vehicles. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023 on the Company's SEDAR profile at sedar.com.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

