GLOBAL CITIZEN AND pgLANG ANNOUNCE 'MOVE AFRIKA,' A LONG-TERM VISION TO PIONEER A WORLD CLASS MUSIC TOURING CIRCUIT ACROSS THE AFRICAN CONTINENT

THE FIRST EVENT 'MOVE AFRIKA: RWANDA' TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 6, 2023 IN KIGALI, HEADLINED BY KENDRICK LAMAR

'Move Afrika' to Galvanize a Citizen-Led Advocacy Campaign to Promote Health and Equity, Defend our Planet, and Create Economic Opportunity

In Partnership with the Rwanda Development Board, 'Move Afrika: Rwanda' to Take Place Every Year for the Next Five Years in Kigali

From Rwanda to the Continent: Additional African Markets to be Added Each Year as Tour Grows

Take Action and Get Tickets at moveafrika.org

Press Kit: Click here for artwork

Global Citizen Move Afrika Logo (PRNewswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International advocacy organization Global Citizen and creative imprint, pgLang today announced ' Move Afrika: A Global Citizen Experience ', a new long-term, large-scale effort to pioneer a first-of-its-kind international music touring circuit throughout the continent of Africa. Move Afrika's first major music event, Move Afrika: Rwanda, will take place on December 6, 2023 at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda. Grammy Award, Pulitzer Prize winning artist and co-founder of pgLang, Kendrick Lamar will headline the event, and pgLang will serve as the Curator of Move Afrika for the next five years, from 2023 until 2028.

Move Afrika is Global Citizen's latest effort to address the world's inequities by creating job and entrepreneurship opportunities for the continent's emerging generations through an annual series of world-class live events. Showcasing the best of Africa to the world, these events will drive transformative investments within local communities, engage local artists, vendors, agencies and crews, and provide opportunities for on-the-job skill development and training. Producing a world-class experience for fans and artists alike, Move Afrika will set a new gold-standard for entertainment touring events, increasing demand from international and regional artists to tour in the region and building local capacity within host cities across the continent.

In partnership with the Rwanda Development Board, Kigali, Rwanda will host Move Afrika every year for the next five years. Each year, additional countries will be added to the tour schedule, which aims to expand to five countries by 2025.

Move Afrika: Rwanda, taking place on Wednesday, December 6 at Kigali's BK Arena, will be headlined by Kendrick Lamar, with more regional artists to be announced. The event will feature a citizen-led advocacy campaign calling for urgent action and bold commitments from world leaders on major issues across the continent. Key issues include: the need for increased funding for health, with a specific emphasis on women and girls; addressing the climate crisis and its impact on food security; tackling the lack of access to economic opportunities for future generations; and encouraging civic participation. To take action on these issues, text +250 790 008 555 on WhatsApp.

Information on how to get tickets can be found at moveafrika.org.

Move Afrika builds on Global Citizen's previous campaigns and events across the continent that include: Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, which brought Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Usher, Eddie Vedder and Chris Martin of Coldplay to Johannesburg, South Africa in 2018; Global Citizen Live: Lagos that featured Davido, Femi Kuti, and Tiwa Savage at Fela Kuti's New Afrika Shrine in 2021; and Global Citizen Festival: Accra, which brought Usher, SZA, Stormzy, and TEMS to the iconic Black Star Square in 2022.

Partners of Move Afrika include pgLang, the Rwanda Development Board and TimesLive.

"Africa is driving culture and creativity globally, but the Continent has been left out of the global music touring circuit for too long. By moving from one-off events to the sustained commitment of an annual tour, Move Afrika will drive transformative investments across Africa through the pioneering of a world-class touring circuit. Move Afrika will pave the way for many more artists to tour the Continent, while generating new economic opportunities within the entertainment industry for Africa's booming youth generation. We are incredibly excited to bring this vision to life with pgLang and Kendrick Lamar, and are grateful for our partnership with the Rwanda Development Board, who shares our belief in this vision," said Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO, Global Citizen.

"Our goal with Move Afrika is to inspire local youth and artists to unlock their creativity. We hope to curate an immersive experience that empowers various communities and cultures across Africa and around the world for a lifetime," said pgLang.

"We are delighted to host Global Citizen and to provide a platform for Move Afrika. This is a unique collaboration that aims to showcase the best of African creative talent to the world, through curated memorable entertainment experiences that address development priorities of our continent. Creating employment and income generating initiatives of the private sector, with a spotlight on the youth, is Rwanda Development Board's core mandate. Together with Global Citizen and Move Afrika, we will position Rwanda as an entertainment hub for all African countries to benefit from the global creative industry," said Francis Gatare, Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Development Board.

"I am honored and humbled to play a meaningful role that supports new age global efforts to deal with health inequity, challenge poverty, and empower women and girls. The neglect of these predicaments, including global warming, have a detrimental effect on the prospects of the citizens of Africa and this situation cannot be allowed to continue unabated. I am happy that the Global Citizen movement has reignited the debate about these critical matters and that it is continuing to keep Africa top of mind by having Move Afrika: Rwanda. Across the entire African continent there is huge excitement for driving economic development, tourism and world class entertainment. We look forward to announcing additional cities for 2024 and 2025 in the coming months," said Tshepo Mahloele, Africa Patron, Global Citizen.

Since its inception in Australia in 2008, Global Citizen has grown to become the world's leading advocacy organization and one of the largest, most visible platforms uniting people around the world to call on world leaders to end extreme poverty, defend the planet and address the inequity of women and girls. The organization has taken its action-based live music events and campaigns from New York City to India, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nigeria, South Africa, Australia, Ghana, and Canada. Over the past 10 years, $43.6 billion in commitments announced on Global Citizen platforms has been deployed, impacting nearly 1.3 billion lives.

For more information visit moveafrika.org , or via text on WhatsApp at +250 790 008 555. Follow Global Citizen on TikTok , Instagram , YouTube , Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Press Kit: Click here for artwork

Media Credentials

Applications are now open for media outlets to attend and cover Move Afrika: Rwanda on December 6. Please complete this application form .

Contact

Global Citizen media inquiries: media@globalcitizen.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Global Citizen