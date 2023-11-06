Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care slated for Mar. 20-23, 2024, in Phoenix, AZ

Three-day conference brings together colleagues and peers to help advance the specialties and improve patient care

CHICAGO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) and Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association (HPNA) are excited to announce the 2024 Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care which will be held at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ from March 20-23, 2024. This event provides a unique experience allowing hospice and palliative care professionals to make connections, raise burning questions, and share best practices to advance patient care. Additional information for registration and the event is available here.

The highly engaging three-day conference will host more than three thousand healthcare professionals to connect on the latest scientific research and clinical best practices, and practice-related guidance to advance the specialty and improve patient care.

"I'm surprised every year by how much I learn at Annual Assembly and how excited all my colleagues are to gather and connect," said AAHPM Board President Holly Yang, MD, FAAHPM. "This year's event will be full of opportunities for healthcare professionals to learn from each other, engage in thought provoking conversations and really broaden their thinking when it comes to how to provide equitable care to their patients."

The 2024 Annual Assembly will be presented as a hybrid event with combined live-streaming and in-person experiences, and on-demand access of recorded content.

Attendees may also sign up to attend pre-conference workshops, which will take place Wednesday, March 20. Workshop topics include best practices in hospice and palliative care, leadership, improving the care of diverse patient populations and evidence-based approaches for managing complex pain and symptoms in individuals with serious illnesses.

"Attending the Annual Assembly of Hospice and Palliative Care is not just about professional growth; it's about feeling supported in a community that understands our unique challenges and rewards," said HPNA President, Michelle Webb, DNP, RN, CHPCA. "Together, we can transform the journey of those facing serious illness, providing comfort and compassion when it matters most."

AAHPM and HPNA have prioritized the creation of a welcoming and safe environment for in-person attendees. For more information on 2024 Annual Assembly, please visit annualassemblyhapc.org.

About American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine

The American Academy of Hospice and Palliative Medicine (AAHPM) is the professional organization for physicians specializing in hospice and palliative medicine (HPM), as well as nurses, social workers, and other health and spiritual care practitioners committed to improving quality of life for seriously ill patients and their families. For more than 30 years, AAHPM has been dedicated to expanding access to high quality palliative care, and advancing the discipline of HPM, through professional education and training, development of a specialist workforce, support for clinical practice standards, research and public policy. AAHPM is governed by a 20-member Board of Directors and managed by a full-time staff along with additional support provided by Association Management Center (AMC) based in Chicago, IL.

About Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association

The Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association was established in 1986 and is the national professional organization that represents the specialty of palliative nursing, which includes hospice and palliative nurses. We support the profession through education programs, research, and advocacy. Learn more at https://advancingexpertcare.org/.

