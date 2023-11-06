Delcath Systems to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Call

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a conference call on November 13, 2023, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Event Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time

Participant Numbers: Toll Free: 1-833-630-1960

International: 1-412-317-1841

Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/w2e6oOR1rPL

CONFERENCE REPLAY US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529 International Toll: 1-412-317-0088 Replay Access Code: 6614259 End Date: November 20, 2023

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The Company's proprietary products, HEPZATO KIT (melphalan for Injection/Hepatic Delivery System), approved for use in the United States by FDA, and CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), designated under the medical device regulation for use in Europe and the United Kingdom, are designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects during a PHP procedure. For more information regarding HEPZATO KIT and its use, including Important Safety Information and Boxed Warning, please visit HEPZATOKIT.com. For more information regarding CHEMOSAT and its use, please visit Chemosat.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ben Shamsian

Lytham Partners

646-829-9701

shamsian@lythampartners.com

