ENTRIES FOR THE 1000 MIGLIA 2024 HAVE OPENED

BRESCIA, Italy, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From 12.00 on Tuesday 7 November, entries will finally be open for the 42nd re-enactment of the Red Arrow, which will be held from 11 to 15 June 2024.

An anti-clockwise direction for this edition of the Most Beautiful Race In The World, replicating the choice made in 2021 and as it was in 14 of the 24 editions of the 1000 Miglia speed edition. Absolute novelty is the passage to Genoa, European Capital of Sport 2024. Moreover, after the historic passage of the last edition, Piedmont will become a pivotal region for the 1000 Miglia 2024, and Turin will be a leg city for the first time.

After the start from Brescia in the afternoon of Tuesday 11 June and the crossing through Bergamo, Novara and Vercelli, the first leg will end right in Turin.

On the second day, the convoy will head south down the Langhe and through the centre of Alba before stopping for lunch in Genoa. After the stop, the race will leave the Riviera di Levante in the direction of the Tyrrhenian coast, and will arrive in Viareggio, for the finish of the second day of the race.

The third leg will pass through Lucca, then return to the coast at Livorno and continue until the lunch break in Castiglione della Pescaia. In the afternoon, the cars will pass through Grosseto and descend along Lake Bolsena before ending the day with the traditional parade in Via Veneto in Rome.

On the fourth day, the crews will drive up to Orvieto before stopping for lunch in Solomeo. From here, they will depart towards Siena and Prato. Before reaching the leg finale in Bologna, drivers and navigators will cross the Futa and Raticosa passes. From Bologna, the final leg will pass Ferrara, and again Lake Garda with the Valtenesi and Salò before the classic parade in Viale Venezia in Brescia.

In order to apply for entry, cars must be in possession of, or have applied for, a certificate from the Registro 1000 Miglia and may only be admitted if the certificate is obtained.

Entries will close at 16.00 on Tuesday 16 January 2024. Acceptance will be confirmed by 12 April.

