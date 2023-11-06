Rigel to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) today announced that Dean Schorno, the company's chief financial officer, will present a company overview at the Jefferies 2023 London Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. GMT (10:30 a.m. EST).

To access the live webcast or archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.rigel.com. Please connect to Rigel's website prior to the start of the live webcast to allow for any software downloads.

About Rigel

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIGL) is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel therapies that significantly improve the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. Founded in 1996, Rigel is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information on Rigel, the Company's marketed products and pipeline of potential products, visit www.rigel.com.

