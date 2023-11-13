Burlington Stores Kicks Off the Holiday Season with its Coat Event in Partnership with Delivering Good

Now through Thanksgiving Weekend, customers who buy a coat will be thanked with 10% off, and for the first 50,000 coats purchased, Burlington will donate a new coat to those in need.

BURLINGTON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Burlington Stores, the national discount retailer offering everyday low prices on customers' favorite brands for the entire family and home, is excited to announce the launch of its newly created Burlington Coat Event, hosted in partnership with the national non-profit organization, Delivering Good.

Now through Thanksgiving Weekend (November 26th), Burlington customers who purchase a coat in-store will receive 10% off their entire purchase redeemable at any Burlington location from December 1st to December 15th. And, in the spirit of giving, for the first 50,000 coats purchased, the retailer will donate a new coat to help neighbors in need within its store communities nationwide through Delivering Good.

"As a caring company committed to adding value to the communities where we live and work, we seek opportunities to offer dignity, hope and self-esteem to those in need," said Michael O'Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores. "Together with our customers, we look forward to providing warmth with a new coat, helping those who need it most to stay warm and better their lives."

"Families across the country are continuing to face many challenges, and staying warm this holiday season should be the least of their worries," said Matthew Fasciano, President and CEO of Delivering Good. "Our partnership with Burlington helps provide thousands of new coats to community members who need them most."

To find a store near you, visit Burlington.com.

ABOUT BURLINGTON STORES, INC.

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2022 net sales of $8.7 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BURL." The Company operated 939 stores as of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2023, in 46 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. For more information about the Company, visit www.burlington.com.

ABOUT DELIVERING GOOD

DELIVERING GOOD is the charity of choice for new product donations made by hundreds of companies in the fashion, home and children's industries. Donating new merchandise provides these companies with a simple and effective way to help people in need. Founded 37 years ago, Delivering Good is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support people affected by poverty and tragedy. Delivering Good is an extremely efficient charity, with more than 98% of revenue dedicated to its charitable program of distributing apparel, accessories, shoes, home furnishings, toys, books and other useful items. Since 1985, nearly $3 billion of donated products have been distributed through our network of community partners, serving individuals and families affected by poverty and disaster worldwide. For more information about Delivering Good, please visit Delivering-Good.org or follow @DeliveringGood on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

