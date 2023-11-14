Fannie Mae Priced $503 Million Multifamily DUS REMIC (FNA 2023-M8) Under Its GeMS Program

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) priced a $503 million Multifamily DUS® REMIC under its Fannie Mae Guaranteed Multifamily Structures (Fannie Mae GeMS™) program on November 6, 2023. FNA 2023-M8 marks the third Fannie Mae GeMS issuance of 2023.

"We announced and priced our third deal of 2023, the M8, on Monday of last week. Given the recent rate and spread volatility, we were keen to get the deal up and down as quickly as possible," said Dan Dresser, Senior Vice President, Multifamily Capital Markets, Pricing and Analytics. "The syndicate process remains challenging, and we were pleased with the level and speed of the deal execution. As always, we appreciate the focus of investors in this challenging operating environment."

All classes of FNA 2023-M8 are guaranteed by Fannie Mae with respect to the full and timely payment of interest and principal. The structure details for the multi-tranche offering can be found in the table below:

Class Original Face Weighted Average

Life Coupon (%) Coupon

Type Spread* Offered Price A1 $29,300,000 6.41 Not Available WAC Not Available Not Available A2 $348,909,959 9.17 4.471 WAC P+117 93.49 A3 $125,000,000 9.36 Not Available Fixed Not Available Not Available X3 $125,000,000 N/A Not Offered WAC IO Not Offered Not Offered Total $503,209,959











* The spread on FNA 2023-M8 was priced using the SOFR swap curve

Group 1 Collateral





UPB: $503,209,959 Collateral: 61 Fannie Mae DUS MBS Geographic Distribution: TX (18.79%), VA (15.13%), GA (13.05%) Weighted Average Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR): 1.43x Weighted Average Loan-to-Value (LTV): 61.86 %

For additional information, please refer to the Fannie Mae GeMS REMIC Term Sheet (FNA 2023-M8) available on the Fannie Mae GeMS Archive page.

