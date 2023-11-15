Reviver Expands Relationship with AutoNation, Significantly Extending Availability of RPLATE Digital License Plate

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reviver™, a technology company and developer of the world's first digital license plate, announced that the state of Arizona has been added to its partnership with AutoNation, the country's second-largest auto dealer group. This expanded distribution of the Reviver RPLATE complements existing availability through AutoNation dealerships in California.

AutoNation ranks No. 2 on Automotive News' list of the top 150 dealership groups based in the U.S., with retail sales of 229,971 new vehicles in 2022. The company joins Lithia Motors, one of the largest global automotive retailers, as the latest major dealer group to become a Reviver partner. Under this relationship, AutoNation dealerships offer the RPLATE at in-store merchandise and accessories departments in these two key states.

"The combined reach of AutoNation and Lithia Motors offers significant opportunities for consumers and fleets to experience the many benefits of digital license plate technology," said Reviver Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Neville Boston. "We are proud to be associated with these two proven leaders in the automotive world and look forward to our ongoing efforts to help provide the latest technological advances to their customers."

Reviver Auto Dealer Reseller partners leverage the benefits of a transformative smart-driving platform. Those benefits include additional revenue, productivity enhancements, and innovative brand amplification. Moreover, Reviver offers exceptional dealership support through a blend of 24/7 customer service, proven ROI and efficiency standards, along with future-proof, DMV-approved technology.

As a connected vehicle platform, the Reviver digital license plate delivers a revolutionary approach to vehicle identification and ownership and a host of benefits designed to boost functionality, convenience, and safety features. The RPLATE dramatically moves beyond the traditional static metal plate to provide an intelligent, digital display that empowers drivers to experience a new level of automotive innovation driven by advanced engineering.

Depending on the model, key features include personalized displays with custom messaging, location tracking, effortless registration renewal through a user-friendly mobile app, real-time alerts when the vehicle is moved, tamper-proof mounting, and robust theft-deterrent measures. Furthermore, the RPLATE stays with the owner and can be transferred to other vehicles, reducing the need for traditional plate manufacturing resources that affect the environment.

Reviver offers both a battery-powered, user-installable model with a replaceable 5-year battery and a hard-wired, professionally installed version to cater to every driver's preference.

About Reviver

Reviver™ is a technology company and Official Ford Accessory Partner on a mission to modernize the driving experience. As a developer of the world's first digital license plate, Reviver has transformed the license plate into a connected vehicle platform, enabling consumers and commercial businesses to digitize vehicle registration renewals and experience a growing set of personalization, convenience, and safety features, all managed through a mobile or web app interface. Reviver digital license plates are currently legal for sale in Arizona, California, and Michigan, along with Texas for commercial fleet vehicles. Ten additional states are in various stages of adoption. Founded in 2009, Reviver is headquartered in northern California. For more information, visit www.reviver.com .

