Sotheby's International Realty Expands in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty has announced its expansion into Rochester, New York with the addition of High Falls Sotheby's International Realty, marking the brand's continued growth in New York and its 60th office in the state.

Headquartered in the city of Rochester, 23 real estate associates will serve Monroe County and the surrounding areas. The firm is owned and operated by Robert Piazza Palotto, who brings more than 20 years of real estate experience to the company. Piazza Palotto has led a team which held the prestigious position of the top-performing team in Monroe County for both sales volume and transactions throughout 2021 - 2022.

"With a growing tech sector and proximity to major cities like Buffalo, Syracuse, and Toronto, there is strong demand for real estate. The Rochester region is appealing for a variety of reasons; it offers a high quality of life with a vibrant arts and culture scene, outdoor recreation opportunities, and excellent schools," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "I am thrilled to welcome High Falls Sotheby's International Realty to our network and greatly look forward to supporting them."

"It was important for us to align with a company that not only elevates our operations but also enriches the experience for our clients, adding tangible value to their real estate endeavors," said Piazza Palotto. "Our mission is to enhance our clients' real estate journey to the fullest extent by offering a tailored approach with unparalleled service. This union allows us to utilize our expertise and local knowledge while leveraging the prestige of Sotheby's International Realty and its brand recognition, advanced marketing, and global access."

The Sotheby's International Realty® network currently has more than 26,500 affiliated independent sales associates located in more than 1,100 offices in 83 countries and territories worldwide. High Falls Sotheby's International Realty listings are marketed on the sothebysrealty.com global website. In addition to the referral opportunities and widened exposure generated from this source, the firm's brokers and clients will benefit from an association with Sotheby's auction house and worldwide Sotheby's International Realty marketing programs. Each office is independently owned and operated.

