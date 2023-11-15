Tinuiti Joins TikTok's Marketing Partners Program as Part of New Agency Category

Tinuiti joins a select community of TikTok Marketing Partners representing one of only two

agencies given the Agency badge designation in the United States

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tinuiti , the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, has been selected as a badged TikTok Marketing Partner in the newly added Agency category. Tinuiti joins a very select community serving as one of only two agencies granted the designation in the United States, with only 10 agencies announced globally.

Today's designation builds on Tinuiti's well-established partnership with the platform. In 2021 Tinuiti became the first US-independent agency to earn TikTok's Campaign Management badge within the TikTok Marketing Partner Program— a highly sought-after badge distinguishing the firm as an innovative partner.

Now a badged TikTok Agency Partner, Tinuiti has continued to exhibit expertise in using TikTok-style creative assets as a lever for media optimization and the ability to operate as a one-stop shop for advertisers across marketing objectives, from driving upper-funnel awareness and site traffic to lower-funnel conversions for eCommerce websites. As a long-term partner Tinuiti leverages TikTok's full suite of programs, including using TikTok Shops to test search and commerce, in addition to traditional social buying on Ads Manager. This expertise is further buoyed by the firm's impressive in-house creative services, which include extensive use of creative programs like TikTok Creative Exchange and TikTok Creator Marketplace.

TikTok's Marketing Partners Program is comprised of carefully selected and innovative 3rd party technology, service companies, and now best-in-class agencies. Badged Partners demonstrate a diverse range of industry expertise and a proven track record of success on TikTok for Creative, Measurement, Campaign Management, Effects, and Sound and Commerce categories.

Kolin Kleveno, SVP, Partnerships at Tinuiti, said: "Tinuiti has long understood the commercial importance of TikTok and consider it one of the most powerful tools our clients can leverage as a unique driver for success. Our long-term partnership with TikTok has enabled our team's deep rooted expertise, and has allowed us to be a part of the platform's evolution, from first-movers launching some of the biggest brands, to today's remarkable achievement as a badged TikTok Marketing Partner. We are honored and incredibly excited to continue growing in this partnership and look forward to the work we will do together in 2024 and beyond."

Melissa Yang, Global Head of Marketing Partnerships and Industry Education, TikTok: "At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands and advertisers to develop engaging content and impactful campaigns that resonate with TikTok communities. We are excited to lean into the media and creative service model with agencies to provide brands with innovative solutions that continue to level up their TikTok campaigns."

Tinuiti deeply understands the intricacies behind building and optimizing high-performing TikTok campaigns. Leveraging its long-term partnership with TikTok, Tinuiti has helped some of the most beloved household brands find success on the platform.

Tinuiti worked with e.l.f. Cosmetics (NYSE: ELF), a brand known for pushing the boundaries of traditional beauty marketing, to become the first-ever beauty brand to advertise on TikTok. Together, e.l.f. and Tinuiti partnered to build on the brand's early TikTok success by furthering e.l.f.'s visibility on the platform to drive efficient acquisition costs. By following TikTok best practices and adopting an always-engaged strategy with multiple objectives designed to extend reach, engage TikTokers through In-Feed Ads, and drive sales with Dynamic Showcase Ads, e.l.f. and Tinuiti were able to effectively double spending month-over-month to help drive TikTokers down the funnel. Thanks to this always-engaged, full-funnel strategy, acquisition costs for e.l.f.'s add-to-cart strategy dropped by 56%.

More information about Tinuiti's TikTok advertising capabilities, accreditations, and client success stories is available here .

Today's news follows a period of key 2023 milestones for Tinuiti, including:

Awards Season: Tinuiti recently took home a slew of industry awards for notable client work, including The OMMA Awards for Best Beauty/Cosmetics Campaign with e.l.f. Beauty and the MediaPost EIS Awards (Email Excellence Awards) for Best Content Marketing Category with Celestron and Best AI/Machine Learning/Data Driven Marketing and Best in Show with Brooks Running .

Team Expansion: Tinuiti officially announced Tavo Castro as its new Head of Strategic Planning– leading the development and growth of the agency's strategic planning practice.

Premier Launch Partner for Microsoft Advertising Network for Retail: Tinuiti was named a premier launch partner for the Microsoft Advertising Network for retail.

Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year: Tinuiti won the Microsoft Global Client Partner of the Year Award for its work with client partner SPARC Group; its third Microsoft Advertising Partner Award in 2023

Unilever Digital Marketing Agency of Record : Named Unilever's Health and Wellbeing Division AOR: brands include, Liquid I.V., OLLY, Onnit, SmartyPants Vitamins, and Welly Health PBC

Ampush Acquisition: Tinuiti acquired the leading growth marketing agency with core focus across social platforms that provide end-to-end performance creative and customer acquisition capabilities.

About Tinuiti

Tinuiti is the largest independent performance marketing firm across Streaming TV, Google, Meta, and Amazon, with almost $4 billion in digital media under management and over 1,200 employees. With industry-leading expertise in search, social, Amazon and marketplaces, addressable TV, mobile apps, Influencer, Lifecycle, and more, Tinuiti understands that success requires both strategy and channel expertise. Each solution is delivered through Tinuiti's performance planning framework, GAMMA, and is enabled by a proprietary suite of marketing intelligence and media activation technology – Mobius . For more information visit http://www.tinuiti.com .

