Integrity Wins Happiest Employees Award for Second Consecutive Year by Comparably

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced they have been named one of the top 100 large companies in the U.S. for happiest employees for the second consecutive year. Integrity was joined on the list by other notable winners including Workday, Uber, Topgolf, AT&T, Adobe, HubSpot and IBM, among others. The 2023 Happiest Employees award was given by Comparably, a leading platform that provides workplace culture data for public and private companies.

In both 2022 and 2023, Comparably has bestowed the Happiest Employees award on Integrity in recognition of the company's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture and its dedicated contributions to the wellbeing of employees. Company rankings established by Comparably are based on more than 20 million ratings received from 70,000 businesses across the U.S. and Canada. Awards were based on anonymous employee feedback and ratings of their employers, evaluated across a broad range of distinct topics and focused criteria.

"We are blessed with the brightest and most innovative team members in the industry — to know they also rank the happiest is an honor we value immensely," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "We have found there is a direct positive correlation between the happiness of our employees and their ability to create an environment in which they find success living our mission. When our employees genuinely enjoy what they do and who they work with, they find greater fulfillment. This results in team members who bring our vision to life with incredible vitality — and that passion creates greater outcomes for the agencies, partners and clients we work with every day."

Integrity's outstanding ratings encompass metrics that include positive outlook, customer perception, and employee enthusiasm for work, contributing to its overall A+ for culture score on Comparably. The high CEO approval rating, internal culture, strong sense of community and positive feedback regarding team members further solidify Integrity's reputation as an exceptional workplace.

Another key factor that contributed to employee happiness was participation in Integrity's innovative Employee Ownership Plan, the first in the industry. It provides Integrity employees with an ownership stake in the company at no cost to them and has already paid out over $175 million to team members since 2019.

Employees attributed greater workplace happiness to feeling valued and supported through meaningful employer-provided benefits, as recently acknowledged with a Best Perks & Benefits award. This includes top-notch benefits such as health insurance paid for at 80% of cost, without raising employee premiums for over four years, and employer provided life insurance. In addition, all employees receive two full days of paid time off per year to volunteer in their local communities. Integrity also works to foster a sense of belonging with all employees, with impressive diversity initiatives ranging from its Women in Leadership seminar series to Diwali and Black History Month celebrations, efforts that have resulted in recognition for Best CEO for Diversity.

"These awards are especially meaningful because Comparably's ratings are anonymous and completely voluntary," commented Rachelle McReynolds, Integrity's Chief People & Culture Officer. "Our employees are speaking from the heart when they rate their job — and their genuine responses validate the investments we make every day to curate positive experiences and meaningful value for our employees. We have found that when people love what they do, who they work with, and the company they work for, it creates synergistic positivity that delivers amazing results."

The Happiest Employees award is the latest of several high-profile awards Integrity has recently received. In October 2023, Integrity won a Best Perks & Benefits award and was also named an Inc. Power Partner for their positive impact in the industry.

For more information about Integrity and their award-winning workplace culture and values, visit www.integritymarketing.com/Culture.

