New gamer VTuber agency, "Specialite" debuts its first generation of 7 VTubers, active in Japan and English-speaking countries

TOKYO, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REALITY Studios, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Kosuke Sugiyama; wholly-owned subsidiary of GREE, Inc.; hereinafter referred to as "REALITY Studios") launches a newly established gamer VTuber agency called "Specialite," with 7 talents for Japan and English-speaking regions set to debut in December 2023.
"Specialite" is a VTuber agency that brings together gaming enthusiasts and skilled players, primarily focusing on game live streaming. Following auditions conducted in May 2023, three Japanese VTubers (JP Talents) and four English VTubers (EN Talents) will begin their activities today across their dedicated social media platforms. Debut streams by the JP and EN talents are scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd PST.
On top of this, additional JP talents are scheduled to debut at a later date as a part of the 1st generation along side the three existing JP talents. The company is also gearing up to conduct auditions for the second generation, so stay tuned for future updates and announcements.
Debut Stream Schedule
Pacific Standard Time (PST)
EN Talents: Saturday, December 2, 2023
07:00PM~: Miki Hitsugi (Dec 3, 12:00PM JST, 03:00AM UTC)
07:30PM~: Utahime Mochizuki (Dec 3, 12:30PM JST, 03:30AM UTC)
08:00PM~: Victoria Valerie (Dec 3, 01:00PM JST, 04:00AM UTC)
08:30PM~: Miu Akumiya (Dec 3, 01:30PM JST, 04:30AM UTC)
09:00PM~: Collab Stream (Miki Hitsugi, Utahime Mochizuki, Victoria Valerie, Miu Akumiya) (Dec 3, 02:00PM JST, 05:00AM UTC)
JP Talents: Saturday, December 2, 2023
03:00AM~: Nano Kozuya (08:00PM JST, 11:00AM UTC)
03:30AM~: Koma Oboro (08:30PM JST, 11:30AM UTC)
04:00AM~: Siu Aisaka (09:00PM JST, 12:00PM UTC)
04:30AM~: Collab Stream (Nano Kozuya, Koma Oboro,Siu Aisaka) (09:30PM JST, 12:30PM UTC)
The Talents
Miki Hitsugi
Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 07:00PM~ PST (Dec 3, 12:00PM JST, 03:00AM UTC)
Character Design by: Youka (https://x.com/__y_o_u_k_a__)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MikiHitsugi
X(Twitter): https://x.com/miki_hitsugi
Language: English
Utahime Mochizuki
Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 07:30PM~ PST (Dec 3, 12:30PM JST, 03:30AM UTC)
Character Design by: Muryo (https://x.com/muryou_tada)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@UtahimeMochizuki
X(Twitter): https://x.com/UtahimeMochi
Language: English
Victoria Valerie
Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 08:00PM~ PST (Dec 3, 01:00 PM JST, 04:00AM UTC)
Character Design by: Minori Chigusa (https://x.com/minori_chigusa)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Victoria-Valerie
X(Twitter): https://x.com/Victor1aValerie
Language: English
Miu Akumiya
Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 08:30PM~ PST (Dec 3, 01:30PM JST, 04:30AM UTC)
Character Design by: Yukisame (https://x.com/y_k_sme)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MiuAkumiya
X(Twitter): https://x.com/miu_akumiya
Language: English
Nano Kozuya
Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 03:00AM~ PST (08:00PM JST, 11:00AM UTC)
Character Design by: Saine (https://x.com/sainexxx)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nano_kozuya
X(Twitter): https://x.com/nano_kozuya
Language: Japanese
Koma Oboro
Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 03:30AM~ PST (08:30PM~ JST, 11:30AM~ UTC)
Character Design by: wata (https://x.com/wttn3tpkt)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@koma_oboro
X(Twitter): https://x.com/koma_oboro
Language: Japanese
Siu Aisaka
Debut Stream: Saturday, December 2, 2023, 04:00AM~ PST (09:00PM~ JST, 12:00PM~ UTC)
Character Design by: memeno (https://x.com/mementojai)
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@aisaka_siu
X(Twitter):https://x.com/aisaka_siu
Language: Japanese
About "Specialite"
We are a VTuber agency dedicated to passionate gamers with notable skills in gaming.
Stay tuned for upcoming talent auditions as we expand our family and welcome new friends into our community!
Find the most recent updates regarding "Specialite" on our official YouTube channel and our official X (formerly Twitter) accounts:
Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Specialite_official
Official Japan Branch X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Specialite_JP
Official English Branch X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/Specialite_EN
About REALITY Studios, Inc.
We oversee multiple VTuber agencies, handling the management and production of diverse talents.
Website: https://reality-studios.inc/
