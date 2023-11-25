ETHARA UNVEILS NEW KEY EVENT SUPPORTERS FOR THE FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023

Ethara adds Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mubadala as official event supporters for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The new event supporters join forces to help deliver the milestone 15th edition of the region's biggest sport and entertainment weekend on Yas Island

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethara has joined forces with new key event supporters Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mubadala to help deliver the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2023 – the biggest sport and entertainment weekend in the region.

Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO of Ethara, said: "We are thrilled to have Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mubadala join as Event Supporters for our milestone 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"Alongside our founding partners and illustrious collection of event supporters, we are delivering the biggest and best edition of the regional calendar's standout event weekend and look forward to further collaboration and innovation with our partners as we welcome the highest ever attendance at Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi GP."

Mohammed Almheiri, Senior Head – Emirati Segment, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, said: "ADCB is proud of its longstanding partnership with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which has firmly established itself as a world-class global event. As a leading bank in the UAE, ADCB is committed to supporting Abu Dhabi's continued growth as an attractive destination for tourists and investors from around the world."

Tracy Faulkner, Group Chief Communications & External Relations Officer, First Abu Dhabi Bank, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Prix and to take our support of this event to the next level. FAB's global clientele is discerning and competitive, and, like Abu Dhabi, determined to stay at the front of the race for financial and sporting excellence. We are proud to support Abu Dhabi in bringing award-winning experiences to sporting fans from around the world."

H.E. Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO, Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, Mubadala added: "The Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to be an elite sporting event on the calendar, both for its unparalleled fan experiences while highlighting the growth and advancement of the UAE on a global scale.

"As a homegrown, global investment company, it is an exciting moment to officially announce our partnership with the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix as we collaborate to explore new growth areas and showcase our nation's continued passion and drive for progress."

The addition of the new official event supporters comes following the announcement of Abu Dhabi Aviation and Aerospace, and Arena Group joining in their new supporting roles for 2023, and e& extending its founding partner role of the #AbuDhabiGP to presenting partner for the Yasalam After-Race Concerts.

The iconic evening entertainment features international award-winning acts including Hall of Fame band, Foo Fighters, Shania Twain, Chris Brown, Ava Max and Tiësto at Etihad Park for the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Ethara also confirmed the extension of a long-term partnership with Musco Lighting, furthering Ethara's commitment to enhancing their sustainability efforts while ensuring the incredible day-to-night spectacle on Yas Island runs as planned with its advanced LED systems, helping organisers deliver the most anticipated event weekend on the region's calendar.

Fans can find more information on the weekend via the Abu Dhabi GP app and www.abudhabigp.com.

