Dean College Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

FRANKLIN, Mass., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean College is pleased to announce Thomas Pistorino as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Pistorino will oversee all financial operations and strategies to support the College's academic mission.

With over 30 years of experience in financial leadership roles in both the nonprofit and corporate sectors, Pistorino has deep knowledge of all aspects of higher education finance and administration. He joins Dean from CBIZ & MHM, LLC, where he created an advisory practice dedicated to improving financial operations of higher education clients throughout the northeast. Previously, Pistorino held chief financial officer positions with Lesley University and Regis College. In those roles, he led innovative processes to both diversify revenue and reduce operating expenses.

"Tom is highly regarded for his expertise in transformative change, strategic planning, complex financial modeling, process improvement, enterprise risk management, and particularly around shared services and system implementation," said Mark D. Boyce, Chair of the Board of Trustees. "We are looking forward to working with him as he brings his perspective to Dean College."

Pistorino is replacing Kathleen McGuire who is retiring from a 30-year career at Dean College. During her time at the College, McGuire held a variety of financial positions. Most recently serving as vice president of financial services and treasurer, she has led continuous improvements to Dean College's financial operations.

"I am grateful for Kathy's work during her transition toward retirement," added Dean College President Kenneth Elmore. "Tom will be able to hit the ground running with us in the new year, and his background will add immeasurably to the College's strategic operations."

Pistorino began his career as an accountant for a small computer company where he was responsible for implementing accounting applications for clients. This work led to a move to Canam Steel Corporation in 1988, where he rose from regional controller to vice president and general manager for the northeast to vice president of business development for North America. Pistorino left Canam in 1995 and provided management consultant services through the Gerard Group. While at Gerard, he created growth strategies and technology solutions for clients across diverse industries. In 1997, Pistorino made the shift to higher education, joining Fisher College as its comptroller. While at Fisher, he helped drive the transformation of the school from a two-year women's college to a four-year co-educational university. In 2001, Pistorino joined Regis College and created a five-part strategy to move Regis from an undergraduate women's college to a co-educational university. Pistorino became CFO of Lesley University in 2019, focusing on process reengineering and system integration. In early 2020, he successfully pivoted to ensure the college could overcome the challenges of the pandemic.

Pistorino will join the Dean College community in January 2024.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join Dean College and for the trust placed in me by the Board of Trustees and the hiring committee," Pistorino said. "I am looking forward to working with President Kenneth Elmore and his leadership team and to becoming part of The Dean Difference."

Dean College is a private, residential New England college grounded in a culture and tradition that all students deserve the opportunity for academic and personal success. A uniquely supportive community for more than 150 years, Dean has woven together extensive student support and engagement with exceptional teaching and innovative campus activities. Our graduates are lifetime learners who thrive in their careers, embrace social responsibility and demonstrate leadership. This is The Dean Difference.

