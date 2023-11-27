NRx Pharmaceuticals to Present at Noble Capital Markets' 19th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference

RADNOR, Pa., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRXP) ("NRx Pharmaceuticals", the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Dr. Jonathan Javitt, Founder and Chief Scientist of NRx Pharmaceuticals, will present a corporate overview at the Noble Capital Markets' 19th Annual Emerging Growth Investor Conference on Monday, December 4th, 2023, at the College of Business Executive Education Building at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla.

Management will conduct in-person one-on-one meetings throughout the conference and deliver the Company's presentation as shown below.

Noble Capital Markets' 19th Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

When: Monday, December 4th, 2023

Time: 4:30-4:55 PM – Presentation Room 1

College of Business Executive Education Building at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain and PTSD. The Company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx has partnered with Alvogen Pharmaceuticals around the development and marketing of NRX-101 for the treatment of suicidal bipolar depression. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain.

NRx has recently announced plans to submit a New Drug Application for ketamine in the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the US National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the US FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

