Birdy Grey Announces New CMO

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Birdy Grey is excited to announce the appointment of Tanya Hersh as Chief Marketing Officer to its newly minted C-Suite, fresh off the heels of its announcement of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Hersh brings two decades of marketing experience to the team with experience spanning both high growth startups and Fortune 500 companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Birdy Grey) (PRNewsfoto/Birdy Grey) (PRNewswire)

With a passion for direct-to-consumer companies, Hersh has been building brands at startups for the past 10 years, notably as an early employee at The Honest Company, where she led a variety of marketing functions during its formative years including brand marketing, customer insights, and retention, with a focus on customer loyalty campaigns, content marketing, and affiliate marketing. Most recently, she built and led Marketing, Creative, and Customer Experience teams at Boosted Commerce where she supported and grew over 30 Amazon and DTC brands.

Grace Lee, Founder and CEO of Birdy Grey says, "We are delighted to have Tanya join Birdy Grey as our very first CMO. She's an accomplished marketer with proven experience building and scaling brands, and amazing people leadership. She will play an essential role unlocking our next chapter of growth."

Hersh joins the team with a focus on acquisition, customer engagement, 360 marketing campaigns and brand-building. As Birdy Grey continues to scale, Hersh will play an integral role, leading the charge around all things marketing for the digitally native brand. She shares, "I'm thrilled to join Birdy Grey and build on the solid foundation the team has created. I see ample room for continued growth and brand reach, and I'm energized for Birdy's future!"

Monica Ashauer, Co-Founder and President of Birdy Grey says, "Tanya is the perfect fit for Birdy Grey's marketing team. Her deep expertise will supercharge a robust digital marketing engine to find even more efficient and creative ways to speak to our customers."

Birdy Grey is best known for its affordable, on-trend bridesmaid dresses and has become a one-stop-shop for brides and their bridal parties. The brand has recently been featured on the TODAY Show's She Made It and was ranked #305 on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list in 2022, as well as being recognized on Entrepreneur's 100 Women of Influence in 2022 and one of the Best Tech/Ecomm Businesses in the inaugural Entreprenista 100 Awards.

About Birdy Grey:

Birdy Grey is a direct-to-consumer brand whose mission is to celebrate and elevate friendships during one of the most important milestones in a person's life: THE WEDDING. Founded in 2017 by best friends Grace Lee (CEO & Founder) and Monica Ashauer (Co-Founder & President), Birdy Grey offers affordable bridesmaid dresses under $100, and fun gifts and accessories for everyone in the bridal party. Brides and bridesmaids alike count on Birdy Grey for their most important day—so much so that we've dressed over half a million bridesmaids (and counting) in less than 5 years. Featured as one of the Best Places to Buy Bridesmaid Dresses Online by The Knot, Brides Magazine, PopSugar, Business Insider and more, Birdy Grey recently ranked #305 on Inc 5000's List of Fastest Growing US Companies 2022.

PR contact:

Amy Ziskin

amy@laruepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Birdy Grey