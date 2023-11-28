Kajeet Unveils Private 5G Neutral Host Network Platform

Award-winning solution raises the bar on in-building cellular coverage using private 5G

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajeet®, an industry leader in wireless connectivity solutions, today announced its groundbreaking Smart Private 5G Neutral Host Network Platform set to transform the landscape of in-building cellular coverage. This innovative solution is designed to bridge cellular coverage and capacity gaps, delivering exceptional connectivity for property owners, mobile network operators (MNOs), and mobile users.

"The Kajeet Smart Private 5G Neutral Host Network platform is a game-changer."

Kajeet's Smart Private 5G Neutral Host Solution offers unmatched service quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. This revolutionary technology is set to eliminate indoor and outdoor dead spots, providing impeccable in-building cellular service across various settings, including college campuses, office buildings, retail areas, event venues, and hospitals.

Derrick Frost, SVP of operations and general manager of Private Wireless at Kajeet emphasized the significance of this innovative platform, stating, "The Kajeet Smart Private 5G Neutral Host Network Platform is a game-changer. It empowers businesses and organizations to offer seamless connectivity, ensuring a competitive edge in today's digital landscape."

Kajeet's Neutral Host Network offers an elevated connectivity experience by transforming buildings into hubs of uninterrupted communication. The solution's key strength lies in its ability to provide customized private networks tailored to meet unique requirements. Customers can deploy their private 5G network within their premises, ensuring a seamless and personalized connectivity experience. Leveraging the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) spectrum, Kajeet ensures unparalleled coverage and capacity, optimizing performance for multiple users connecting concurrently without compromising quality. This dynamic spectrum utilization is a cornerstone for the solution's enhanced operational efficiency, facilitating the seamless integration of devices and systems, from IoT applications to smart building technologies.

The platform further distinguishes itself with its seamless integration capabilities, effortlessly blending with existing infrastructure. This ensures a hassle-free deployment process that is tailored to each customer's unique needs. Kajeet's solution is designed to be future proof, accommodating upcoming technologies and standards, safeguarding the customer's investment for years to come. Despite its advanced capabilities, the solution remains cost-effective, providing expanded coverage without the financial burden associated with traditional Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and Neutral Host solutions. In essence, Kajeet's Neutral Host Network not only enhances connectivity but also prioritizes efficiency, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness in meeting the diverse needs of its users.

The Kajeet Smart Private 5G Neutral Host Network Platform comprises four key components:

SIM & Subscriber Management: An end-to-end solution for SIM and subscriber management, including activation, provisioning, and management of subscribers and devices on the network.

4G and 5G Core Network: The underlying technology infrastructure for the private network, offering high-performance and low-latency connectivity.

4G and 5G Multivendor RAN & Radios: A comprehensive solution for deploying and managing the Radio Access Network (RAN) and radios, supporting multiple vendors and technologies.

MNO Network Connectivity: Kajeet has established carrier-class network connectivity with major MNOs, including T-Mobile and AT&T.

This groundbreaking platform is poised to set a new standard for in-building cellular coverage and private 5G networks, revolutionizing the connectivity landscape for businesses, organizations, and individuals. The solution has already won two innovation awards from IoT Evolution and U.S. Broadband Summit.

Frost added, "Kajeet's Smart Private 5G Platform goes beyond its core features by offering a range of value-added services and support, including professional services, technical support, training and education, and a robust partner ecosystem."

For more information about Kajeet's Smart Private 5G Neutral Host Network Platform and to explore partnership opportunities, please visit https://www.kajeet.com/private-wireless-networks

About Kajeet:

Kajeet offers optimized IoT connectivity, software, and hardware solutions that provide secure, dependable, and controlled internet connectivity to nearly 3,000 businesses, schools, districts, state, and local governments. Kajeet simplifies private wireless networks, allowing customers to design, install, and manage their networks seamlessly. Kajeet's award-winning management platform, Sentinel®, offers real-time data usage visibility, policy control management, custom content filters for added security, and versatile multi-network options. Since 2003, Kajeet has connected over a million devices worldwide for thousands of organizations. For further information, please visit kajeet.com.

