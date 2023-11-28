Nichiha Cladding to Once Again Adorn Contestant Homes on Season 5 of "Rock the Block"

Resilient, High-Aesthetic Products to be Prominently Featured on HGTV Hit in 2024

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nichiha USA, a top-tier manufacturer of building material solutions, will once again supply exterior cladding and design support to contestants on the forthcoming season five of "Rock the Block," which airs on HGTV. The highly rated program brings together some of the nation's leading designers who compete against each other as they oversee the planning and construction of a home in a single neighborhood.

This is Nichiha's third season of involvement in the show following a successful partnership with a contestant on the program's fourth season in 2023. Designer Michel Smith Boyd and partner Anthony Elle took home the top prize with Nichiha VintageWood cladding in Cedar and TuffBlock in Pewter. The Berthoud, Colorado, home featured corner pieces that matched the home's cladding, a Nichiha specialty that allows for a coveted wrap-around cladding look.

In the upcoming fifth season of "Rock the Block," four contestant teams will have six weeks and a budget of $250,000 to add the most value to a waterfront home in Treasure Island, Florida. Winners take home bragging rights and will have the block named in their honor.

"Michel Smith Boyd set a high bar with his winning design in season four, a design that prominently featured Nichiha architectural wall panels (AWP) on the exterior," said Kenny Collins, sales director of Nichiha's residential division. "His vision brought a luxurious, alpine feeling to a Denver-area home. This season, we're excited to see how Nichiha products will be incorporated into a coastal, waterfront setting. A designer's ability to specify Nichiha AWP in such vastly different climates speaks to Nichiha's true versatility."

Nichiha AWP provides architects, designers, building owners, and homeowners with the ability to mimic traditional building materials such as wood, masonry, concrete, stucco, and more. Comprised of robust fiber cement, Nichiha products are impressionable in the manufacturing process. This allows Nichiha AWP to deliver the desired look without the pitfalls associated with maintaining the traditional materials they resemble. All AWP install easily and quickly with the brand's Ultimate Clip System. Such features can help designers and builders quickly realize a sought-after aesthetic without the need for specialized labor.

"Several Nichiha offerings can be specified in custom colors without additional cost or minimum quantity, which makes it a true ally for savvy designers and builders," added Collins. "Contestants on 'Rock the Block' will be able to achieve luxurious looks that install with the same method. These features provide big benefits when budget is more of a consideration."

Season five of "Rock the Block" is scheduled to premiere in early 2024 on HGTV.

For more information on Nichiha, visit www.nichiha.com.

About Nichiha USA

Nichiha USA, a subsidiary of Nichiha Corporation, is a leading manufacturer of high-functioning cladding for commercial and residential building applications. Founded in Japan in 1956, Nichiha now employs over 2800 employees at 13 locations worldwide.

