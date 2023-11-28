Taiga Motors is proud to announce its exclusive PWC partnership with the UIM E1 World Championship

MONTREAL, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Taiga Motors Corporation, Canada's leading electric powersports brand is set to be the exclusive Personal Watercraft (PWC) supplier of the UIM E1 World Championship, the world's first and only all-electric powerboat championship. By joining forces with E1, Taiga Motors is proud to be at the forefront of a new era of boat racing based on clean technology and leaving a positive impact on marine environments.

Taiga's 100% electric Orca Carbon (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

A thrilling competition

The first official E1 World Championship race is scheduled to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 2 and 3, 2024. The remainder of the inaugural season will tour some of the world's most iconic cities on the water, with the full calendar of events to be announced shortly.

Sam Bruneau, CEO and Co-Founder of Taiga Motors expressed his excitement at this partnership by saying, "We are proud to partner with E1 in our common mission to advance sustainable on-water adventures by pioneering cutting-edge electric technologies. We look forwards to supporting the innovative E1 World Championship with Taiga's OrcaTM watercraft."

The championship will see up to 10 teams racing using identical RaceBird boats that utilize innovative hydrofoil technology. Teams will have to tackle tight and technical circuits, reaching speeds close to 98 km/h (58 mph). After a series of knockout rounds, only one team will ultimately secure the coveted E1 title of Champions of the Water.

High-profile event

Steve Aoki, a highly successful globally recognized DJ, and Tom Brady, a legendary NFL quarterback, have recently joined E1 as team owners, alongside sporting icon Rafael Nadal. These big names are thrilled to be part of this event not only to entertain fans but also to inspire future generations to pursue innovation and take part in a more sustainable future.

Sustainability first

Rodi Basso and Alejandro Agag, Co-Founders of the E1 World Championship, were inspired to create this event to advance their mission of promoting clean technologies and decarbonizing the leisure boating industry. Beyond that, they've created the Blue Impact Programme to help restore polluted coastal habitats across the globe. This aligns perfectly with Taiga Motors' focus on sustainability and our commitment to a cleaner future.

Basso expressed his pleasure at welcoming Taiga Motors as E1's exclusive PWC supplier by saying, "We are thrilled to join forces with Taiga Motors, a brand that shares our passion for sustainability in the context of racing and entertainment. We look forward to letting E1 fans discover Taiga's electric PWCs."

As the world moves towards more sustainable technologies, Taiga Motors and E1 are leading the way towards a cleaner future for the world of boat racing.

About Taiga

Taiga (TSX: TAIG) is a Canadian company reinventing the powersports landscape with breakthrough electric off-road vehicles. Through a clean-sheet engineering approach, Taiga has pushed the frontiers of electric technology to achieve extreme power-to-weight ratios and thermal specifications required to outperform comparable high-performance combustion powersports vehicles. The first models released include a lineup of electric snowmobiles and personal watercraft to deliver on a rapidly growing demand from recreational and commercial customers who are seeking better ways to explore the great outdoors without compromise. For more information, visit www.taigamotors.com.

About the UIM E1 World Championship:

E1 is the world's first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), which is the international governing body for all powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing platform based on electric technologies to protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.

The championship will see up to 10 teams and 20 mixed gender pilots racing on the water in iconic cities around the world, with the US due to host a race in Season 2. The E1 pilots will navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 raceboats.

For the latest news and updates, please follow us @E1Series on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. #ChampionsOfTheWater

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally, but not always, can be identified using forward-looking terminology such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "could", "would", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecasts", "project", "seek", "anticipate", "believes", "should", "plans" or "continue", or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events and the negative of any of these terms. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Taiga Motors's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Taiga Motors's management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2023, and under the "Risk Factors" section of Taiga Motors's annual information form filed on March 30, 2023, available on Taiga Motors' SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are based on information currently available to management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes, or results anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such statements.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release, and except as required by applicable law, Taiga Motors does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of added information, future events or otherwise.

Taiga's 100% electric Orca Carbon personal watercraft (PWC) (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Taiga's 100% electric personal watercraft (PWC) (CNW Group/Taiga Motors Corporation) (PRNewswire)

