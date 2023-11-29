Black Business Boom Celebrates 5 Years of Creating Financially Savvy and Bankable Minority Businesses in Nashville and Beyond

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Business Boom, founded by Danielle McGee as the Groupon for Black owned businesses, marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 5-year anniversary. The organization has evolved into a dynamic force for the empowerment of Black-owned businesses, not only in Nashville but throughout Tennessee and beyond. The cornerstones of Black Business Boom are the 501(c)3 Boomin University, launched in 2020, which provides free business training to underserved minority business owners; Boomin Marketing, designed to equip participants with the latest communication strategies and tools from social media mastery to content creation wizardry; and Boomin to the Bank, a revolving loan fund that offers microloans of up to $5000 to small business owners, helping them to build bankable businesses by providing financial literacy training, helping participants establish business bank accounts and bookkeeping systems. Notably, Boomin to the Bank has partnered with Kiva Microloans, in order to deploy $10 million in capital to Black-owned businesses who graduate the Boomin to the Bank program by 2030. The Kiva partnership will launch with funding loans for 30 program graduates.

"I wanted to create a space for Black entrepreneurs to gain the financial and business education they needed to create thriving, sustainable businesses, in Nashville," says McGee. "We are excited to expand and create impact nationwide."

Black Business Boom was recently awarded funds from the TN Placemakers Entrepreneurship Fund, to support Boomin University cohorts in East, Middle, and West Tennessee, preparing them to source funds from banks and other granting institutions. Truist Bank also supports Black Business Boom with a grant that supplements key programming focused on training and technical assistance, to Black owned businesses, interested in securing corporate and government contracting opportunities.

About Black Business Boom:

Black Business Boom is a dynamic organization founded by Danielle McGee, originally as the Nashville Black Business Directory. Celebrating its 5-year anniversary, Black Business Boom is dedicated to empowering Black entrepreneurs through education, marketing programs, and financial support. The organization envisions a thriving ecosystem that provides essential elements for the success of Black-owned businesses in Tennessee and beyond.

