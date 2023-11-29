Inside the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience: Latest 2025 Itineraries Revealed

Discover unforgettable journeys International Intrigue, African Wonders, and World of Adventures through guest testimonials of luxury with genuine heart in the air and on the ground.

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons announces the latest line-up of Private Jet itineraries for 2025 with insider perspectives on the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience through guest testimonials. From the idyllic shores of the Maldives to the endless plains of the Serengeti, the three final journeys for 2025, International Intrigue, African Wonders, and World of Adventures, return with exciting new destinations and experiences, including an extended private cruise exploration of the Galápagos islands and a stay at the award-winning Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet.

Based on a True Stay

"Four Seasons has created a best-in-class experience for travellers who want to see the world and be educated while experiencing the culture of each destination. Daily activities make this experience personal, heart-warming, and unforgettable. Anyone wanting to see the world through the eyes of those local to a destination will return again and again to the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience," says recent guest.

Guest-centric Innovation

"As we continue to enhance our collection of extraordinary travel journeys – on land, at sea, and in the sky – the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues to be a favourite among our guests," says Alejandro Reynal, President and CEO, Four Seasons. "The overwhelmingly positive feedback we receive is a testament to the desire for immersive, seamless, and personalized travel experiences, and inspires us to continually innovate and evolve this offering, raising the bar so that we can continue to exceed the expectations of our guests."

Connection and Unscripted Care

"At the core of our brand are the connections we make with our guests, through unscripted moments of care that create unforgettable travel experiences," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "Whether curating excursions that truly showcase the heart of a destination or delivering the highest levels of anticipatory service within the walls of our hotels, our journey and property teams go above and beyond to understand guest feedback and make each journey even more extraordinary than the last."

Speichert continues, "This attention to detail and level of service is why our guests keep coming back to experience multiple Private Jet journeys with us, a level of brand loyalty that is a true honour and will continue driving us forward in all that we do."

Latest 2025 Itineraries Open for Reservations

International Intrigue (July 27 - August 19, 2025 - 24 Days)

Seattle – Tokyo – Hoi An – Maldives – Serengeti – Istanbul and Ephesus – Budapest – Cap-Ferrat

"This is the easiest way to visit many unique destinations in a relatively short period of time with comfort and ease while having a luxury experience. I had high expectations, all of which were exceeded. The optional tours were superb, and we had the flexibility to add or subtract with the help of the Four Seasons Concierge team. Onboard, the lounge in the sky was also a fun way to get people to gather, leaving us with great experiences to talk about for a lifetime," says a recent Four Seasons Private Jet Experience guest.

An all-time favourite since 2015, the second International Intrigue journey planned for 2025 includes a stay at the newly renovated and award-winning Four Seasons Hotel Istanbul at Sultanahmet, where guests can enjoy the city's oldest district just steps away from iconic landmarks such as the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia. Enjoy modern Anatolian cuisine in the manicured garden at Avlu Restaurant, or savour artisanal cocktails and awe-inspiring city views from the rooftop Süreyya Teras Lounge. Uncover the wonders of Ephesus, a UNESCO World Heritage site, on a day trip and guided tour to see the remains of the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Ancient Wonders of the World.

Guests can experience Japan's eclectic modern capital city during a stay at Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi, a sanctuary soaring above the financial district in a zen-influenced design by renowned architect-designer Jean-Michel Gathy. For a sky-high gourmet experience, savour contemporary Japanese-French cuisine crafted by Chef Guillaume Bracaval at Michelin-starred est. For a hands-on experience, learn the secrets of Japanese cuisine with renowned chef Yoshitsugu Suzuki during a visit to Tokyo's famed Tsukiji Outer Market to source fresh and seasonal ingredients, followed by lunch and a sake-tasting.

Cap Ferrat, a recent addition to the 2025 roster, offers guests a journey of discovery through Southern France, from a cruise of the spectacular Côte d'Azur to a test drive with a Ferrari or Porsche along the coast. Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel is also one of French Riviera's best stargazing locations, where an exclusive evening astronomy lesson and observatory experience with world-renowned scientist, Dr. Patrick Michel, awaits.

African Wonders (August 20 - September 1, 2025 - 13 Days)

Athens – Cairo/Pyramids – Serengeti – Mauritius – Rwanda – Victoria Falls – Johannesburg

"Memorable, and probably the best holiday we had as a family. It exceeded expectations and our children are still talking about how magical and wonderful their time was," says a recent Four Seasons Private Jet Experience guest.

An immersion in Africa's ancient marvels, historical treasures, and natural wonders with interactive and enriching experiences designed for all ages makes this 13-day journey an ideal family-friendly option. Experiences include access to the Pyramids of Giza, a Champagne breakfast in the bush after a sunrise hot-air balloon flight in the Serengeti, a day of family golf at signature courses designed by Ernie Els and Bernhard Langer during a stay at Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita and an immersive arts and crafts tour in Johannesburg before enjoying seasonally inspired dishes at Flames at Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff Johannesburg. Nature lovers can embark on a day trip to Victoria Falls, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World. Alternatively, avid adventurers can opt to explore a different side of Rwanda during a photo safari in Akagera National Park, or on a canoeing adventure down the Mukungwa River. Culture aficionados can take a privately guided Acropolis tour in Athens or opt for a helicopter adventure to Delphi to admire the wonders of Ancient Greece from the skies.

World Of Adventures (September 10 - October 3, 2025 - 24 Days)

Seattle – Kyoto – Bali – Seychelles – Rwanda – Marrakech – Bogotá – Galápagos – Fort Lauderdale

"I was impressed with the level of service and all the guides at each location. The properties were all amazing with unbelievable service and kindness. The cultural focus enriched our lives in ways that we could not have imagined," says a recent Four Seasons Private Jet Experience guest.

From the picture-perfect paradise of Seychelles to the vibrant medina of Marrakech, this trailblazing voyage across four continents presents the best of adventure-packed and wellness-focused experiences, including a white-water rafting adventure along the Ayung River in Bali, a hike through the verdant mountains of Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park, and an intimate Zen meditation session at the Shoden Eigen-In Temple in Kyoto. World of Adventures guests can also take to the seas aboard a private luxury ship charter for an extra night during a four-night expedition to experience the natural wonders and diverse wildlife of the Galápagos Islands. Recently extended due to overwhelming guest demand, the early arrival provides guests a full day to marvel at the lava-sculpted landscapes on North Seymour Island from land and sea.

Knowledgeable Four Seasons concierge recommendations provide further options for customization, including a personalized art class with locally renowned artist Nigel Henri at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles, a day trip to Nara, Japan's 8th century capital where guests can explore Todaiji Temple, the world's largest wooden building containing a bronze Daibutsu Buddha, and tour Japan's most celebrated shrine from the first century, the Kasuga Taisha, or a behind-the-scenes look at Bogotá's culinary scene with a tour of Paloquemao Market with expert chefs from Four Seasons Hotel Casa Medina Bogotá.

A Seamless Travel Experience

"I cannot emphasize enough how incredible the logistics were handled which created a completely stress-free experience. There's also no better luxury than having peace of mind with a Doctor and an Executive Chef on board. I was amazed that the onboard chef and team could prepare such delicious meals on a plane and meet my dietary needs. We got value for our investment," says a recent Four Seasons Private Jet Experience guest.

Every Four Seasons Private Jet Experience itinerary delivers the luxury of worry-free travel where every step of the journey has been seamlessly planned from start to finish, and includes all flights aboard the fully customized, 48-seat Airbus A321neo-LR plus luggage coordination and ground transfers. Upon booking, a Private Jet Guest Services Manager is assigned to each traveller to guide them along every step of the way. With the help of a Four Seasons concierge, guests can customize their itineraries with alternative experiences that pique their interest. While onboard, a culinary adventure awaits with a menu crafted by an expert Four Seasons chef, including destination-inspired meals that celebrate the diverse flavours of each region.

Limited Space Available on These Previously Announced 2024 Itineraries

Ancient Explorer (May 12 – June 4, 2024 - 24 Days)

Price: USD 205,000 per person

Fort Lauderdale – Mexico City – Easter Island – Bora Bora – Great Barrier Reef – Bangkok – Amman and the Lost City of Petra – The Pyramids – Athens – Madrid

An expedition across UNESCO World Heritage sites and legendary wonders includes a retreat to Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, set on a private, sand-edged motu where guests can sail across the turquoise Polynesian waters on a catamaran. Visit remote Easter Island and admire the remarkable moai statues, hike around dormant volcano, Rano Kau, or visit the ancient ceremonial village of Orongo. Explore the vibrant corals of the Great Barrier Reef on a snorkeling or diving adventure during a private cruise or survey the reef during a helicopter ride for a stunning aerial tour of the Queensland coast. Discover Bangkok through guided explorations including access to after-hours gallery visits. Uncover the secrets of Thai cuisine during a market visit to select fresh ingredients for a hands-on cooking class with a local chef, and experience local Bangkok with its traditional wooden houses on stilts, floating kitchens, and waterside Buddhist temples. After a day of exploration, guests can retreat to the resort-style sanctuary of Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River in the heart of the city's creative district. In an itinerary highlight, guests can explore the treasures of the Acropolis in Athens during a privately guided tour before escaping to the seaside hideaway at Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens. During a stay, indulge in spa services inspired by the teachings of Hippocrates or savour world-class dining at Michelin-starred Pelagos, featuring fresh seasonal produce of the Mediterranean Sea crafted by award-winning chef Luca Piscazzi.

Ancient Explorer (August 28 – September 20, 2024 - 24 Days)

Price: USD 205,000 per person

Fort Lauderdale – Mexico City – Easter Island – Bora Bora – Great Barrier Reef – Bangkok – Amman and the Lost City of Petra – The Pyramids – Taormina – Madrid

One of the many highlights on this around-the-world journey includes the desirable "set-jetting" destination San Domenico Palace, Taormina, A Four Seasons Hotel, as seen in season 2 of the hit TV series The White Lotus. Overlooking the turquoise waters of the Ionian Sea with panoramic views of Mount Etna and the ancient Greek theatre, indulge in a culinary journey curated by award-winning chef Massimo Mantarro at two-Michelin-starred restaurant Principe Cerami, featuring quintessential Sicilian cuisine. To rest and rejuvenate, relax in the state-of-the-art spa featuring a Turkish bath or at the private beach club. For a guided exploration of Mount Etna, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, trek through the lunar-like terrain of Europe's largest and most active stratovolcano. Explore Sicily by sea on a yacht cruise alongside small coastal villages or cycle along the famed wine route around the picturesque slopes of Mount Etna to sample the region's renowned wines and learn about Sicily's unique gastronomy.

About the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience

Learn more about the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience and follow the #FSJet hashtag on Instagram for the latest and to continue exploring the custom-designed Four Seasons Private Jet.

The Four Seasons Private Jet Experience is operated by TCS World Travel, dedicated to delivering immersive, worry-free travel experiences for the globally curious and modern luxury traveller. The aircraft is operated by Titan Airways. For more information from the industry leader in private jet journeys, click here.

