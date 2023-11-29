Mackenzie Investments Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Prerna Mathews, VP, ETF Product Strategy, Mackenzie Investments, and her team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of four new ETFs: the Mackenzie Canadian Government Long Bond Index ETF (TSX: QLB), the Mackenzie Canadian Ultra Short Bond Index ETF (TSX: QASH), the Mackenzie US Government Long Bond Index ETF (TSX: QTLT), and the Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF (TSX: MEQT).

