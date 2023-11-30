CRUNCH FITNESS SELECTS LIFE FITNESS AS PREFERRED SUPPLIER

An established Life Fitness customer for more than 30 years, Crunch Fitness has extended its relationship to support and ensure an exciting fitness experience for all Crunch members

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, a leading high-value, low-price gym known for its no judgments, inclusive experience, has selected Life Fitness as a preferred supplier for its U.S. locations. Life Fitness, the global leader in commercial fitness equipment, will provide both strength and cardio solutions to Crunch clubs across the country. Crunch opened its doors in 1989 and has been a Life Fitness customer for over 30 years. This agreement marks an important new milestone, with a mutual goal of long-term success for each company.

"The decision to select Life Fitness as a preferred supplier was based on the company's industry-leading biomechanical approach and its exceptional equipment, which is well known for its durability. Like us, Life Fitness believes in inspiring everyone to lead a healthy life, and their equipment is truly accessible to exercisers at every level of fitness," said Michael J Blouin, SVP Corporate Development, Crunch Fitness. "This new agreement will help our franchisees to further build community and create exciting in-house fitness experiences for their members."

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Crunch, and we are proud to serve as a preferred supplier with a consultative approach," said Frank van de Ven, Chief Commercial Officer, Life Fitness. "We will provide fitness solutions under our Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands that help Crunch in its mission to make exercising fun and enjoyable for its diverse membership. We look forward to supporting Crunch in achieving its business objectives, as well as helping Crunch exercisers on their fitness journeys."

For more than 55 years, Life Fitness has been the pioneer in premium fitness solutions, designed with a performance-first philosophy to benefit fitness facilities and exercisers and a commitment to elevating and co-creating fitness experiences that align with its partners' business goals. The company's best-in-class products are designed with an attention to superior biomechanics, resulting in memorable exerciser experiences. The company also provides exceptional, collaborative support focused on listening to and understanding partner needs. By delivering unique member experiences, Life Fitness brings value and increased performance to its partners' staff, business, and, most importantly, members.

ABOUT CRUNCH FITNESS

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 440 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

ABOUT LIFE FITNESS

Life Fitness is the partner of choice for its customers, advancing their businesses around the globe and seamlessly bringing the most recognized, reliable, and effective equipment and technology to fitness enthusiasts wherever and whenever they work out. The company manufactures and sells strength and cardiovascular equipment through its iconic Life Fitness brand, known for performance, technical precision, and innovation, and Hammer Strength, an iconic global strength brand. Life Fitness and Hammer Strength equipment is distributed to over 250,000 fitness facilities in more than 160 countries. Life Fitness is headquartered outside Chicago, in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information about Life Fitness products and services, visit www.lifefitness.com.

Rekha Rao , rekha.rao@lifefitness.com CONTACT:

View original content:

SOURCE Life Fitness