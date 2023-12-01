Mazda Reports November Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total November sales of 27,715 vehicles, an increase of 3 percent compared to November 2022. Year-to-date sales totaled 323,836 vehicles; an increase of 21 percent compared to the same time last year. With 25 selling days in November, compared to the same the year prior, the company posted an increase of 3 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 4,677 vehicles in November, an increase of 8 percent compared to November 2022.

Sales Highlights

Second best November total sales with 27,715 vehicles sold

Best-ever monthly sales of CX-90 with 5,055 vehicles sold

Best-ever November sales of CX-50 with 3,954 vehicles sold

Best-ever November sales of CX-30 with 6,193 vehicles sold

Mazda Canada, Inc., (MCI) reported November sales of 4,943 vehicles, an increase of 61.2 percent compared to November last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 54,176 vehicles; an increase of 14.9 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported November sales of 8,607 vehicles, an increase of 109 percent compared to last year. Year-to-date sales totaled 68,713 vehicles; an increase of 67 percent compared to the same time last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts, and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at News.MazdaUSA.com.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date





























November November YOY % % MTD

November November YOY % % MTD





2023 2022 Change DSR

2023 2022 Change DSR



























Mazda3 2,504 3,023 (17.2) % (17.2) %

28,073 25,781 8.9 % 8.9 %



Mazda 3 Sdn 1,415 2,124 (33.4) % (33.4) %

15633 11,952 30.8 % 30.8 %



Mazda 3 HB 1,089 899 21.1 % 21.1 %

12440 13,829 (10.0) % (10.0) %



























Mazda6 0 0 - -

0 335 (100.0) % (100.0) %



























MX-5 Miata 451 449 0.4 % 0.4 %

8,551 5,433 57.4 % 57.4 %



MX-5 182 243 (25.1) % (25.1) %

4435 2,199 101.7 % 101.7 %



MXR 269 206 30.6 % 30.6 %

4116 3,234 27.3 % 27.3 %



























CX-3 - 0 - -

- 0 - -



CX-30 6,193 4,457 38.9 % 38.9 %

71403 48,510 47.2 % 47.2 %



CX-5 9,556 12,692 (24.7) % (24.7) %

133374 138,082 (3.4) % (3.4) %



CX-9 2 4,025 (100.0) % (100.0) %

17449 30,885 (43.5) % (43.5) %



CX-50 3,954 2,260 75.0 % 75.0 %

38841 18,266 112.6 % 112.6 %



MX-30 0 0 - -

100 324 (69.1) % (69.1) %



CX-90 5,055 0 - -

26045 0 - -



CARS 2,955 3,472 (14.9) % (14.9) %

36,624 31,549 16.1 % 16.1 %



TRUCKS 24,760 23,434 5.7 % 5.7 %

287,212 236,067 21.7 % 21.7 %



























TOTAL 27,715 26,906 3.0 % 3.0 %

323,836 267,616 21.0 % 21.0 %



















































*Selling Days 25 25





280 280

















































































