Govee Partners with Warner Bros. for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" to Bring an Immersive Lighting Experience to Fans

Govee Partners with Warner Bros. for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" to Bring an Immersive Lighting Experience to Fans

"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"

in theaters beginning December 20

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Govee, an innovator in the smart lighting and smart home industries, is excited to announce its newest partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures in anticipation of their upcoming release "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." Today, the brand released new light scene modes in collaboration with the film to bring users Aquaman-themed lighting experiences ahead of the theater debut internationally beginning 20 December, 2023, and in North America on December 22.

(PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.' As the official smart lighting partner of the movie, we want to bring the magic of Atlantis to fans through our cutting-edge lighting and color-matching technology for an immersive experience," says Eric WU, Govee CEO.

Specialized Color-Matching Features for TV Backlight Lineup

Govee has customized the color-matching feature for its TV backlight products - the TV Backlight T2 and the TV Backlight 3 Lite. Once "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is available in the home, users can select the Aquaman lighting effects on Govee products to enhance their movie-watching experience with colors that match the on-screen content.

Customized Themed Lighting Effects: Enjoy Atlantis At Home

In addition to themed color-matching feature for this collaboration, Govee has designed three new light modes to fit the Aquaman theme, allowing users to immerse themselves in the world of Atlantis. The lighting modes include:

Atlantis: Transform your home into Aquaman's underwater kingdom with curated shades of blue.

Aquaman: Inspired by the Super Hero's suit, this theme shines brightly in yellow and green.

Black Manta: Harness the piercing laser eyes of Aquaman's great foe with red and green lighting effects.

The Aquaman-themed light scene modes will be supported by a range of Govee products, including the TV Backlight 3 Lite, TV Backlight T2, Christmas String Lights, Curtain Lights, Permanent Outdoor Lights, and Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro. Additionally, the Govee Home App will introduce a new Aquaman-themed skin, providing users with a fresh and exciting interface to navigate through.

The customized Aquaman-themed color-matching feature, light scene modes and UI will be available on December 4th, and users can easily experience them by connecting to the Govee Home App. Fans can experience the color-matching feature when the film becomes available for home viewing in 2024.

About Govee

Since 2017, Govee has been committed to making life smarter. As a leading global smart home solution company, the company aims to provide personalized and fun life experiences through innovation in the smart home space. This includes a close focus on ambient lighting solutions and home appliances. Govee is continuously building upon its ecosystem of smart products and improving the consumer experience in all scenarios. To learn more about Govee, please visit govee.com.

About Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction. Directed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa, Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman; Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park also return. The film is produced by Peter Safran, Wan and Rob Cowan. The executive producers are Galen Vaisman and Walter Hamada. The screenplay is by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, from a story by James Wan & David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and Jason Momoa & Thomas Pa'a Sibbett, based on characters from DC, Aquaman created by Paul Norris and Mort Weisinger. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents An Atomic Monster / A Peter Safran Production, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters internationally beginning 20 December 2023 and in North America on December 22, 2023.

About Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Warner Bros. Pictures Group is comprised of Warner Bros. Pictures, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation. Warner Bros. partners with the world's most inspiring storytellers to create extraordinary entertainment on every screen for the global audience. Warner Bros. Pictures Group has been at the forefront of the motion picture industry since its inception and continues to be a leading creative force, producing the broadest slate of films for worldwide theatrical release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Govee Moments Limited