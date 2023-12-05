STELLA AI and UpdatePromise Announce Game-Changing Integration for Automotive Dealership Appointment Scheduling

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- STELLA Automotive AI and UpdatePromise proudly announce a strategic integration set to reshape appointment scheduling and elevate customer service standards with the automotive dealership landscape. This read-write integration aims to transform operational efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

Rich Sands, CEO of STELLA Automotive AI, said: "Combining our advanced conversational AI technology with UpdatePromise's dynamic scheduling system empowers dealerships in delivering an unparalleled level of customer service and operational efficiency. Dealers have been looking forward to this integration, and we have dealers already going live and experiencing the advantages of the STELLA integration."

Likewise, Brandon Nixon, Chief Revenue Officer at UpdatePromise, echoed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "Our mission at UpdatePromise has always been to streamline and simplify processes for both our clients and their customers. Integrating STELLA AI's intelligent technology represents a significant leap towards achieving this mission."

This collaborative integration aims to revolutionize the appointment scheduling process, ensuring a smooth and streamlined experience for customers when booking appointments by phone. With STELLA, customer calls are answered on the first ring, 24/7, eliminating wait times. Customers can easily schedule appointments, booking in under two minutes.

Dealership customers benefit from the flexibility and convenience of appointment scheduling utilizing STELLA Service Booking, an AI Digital Voice Assistant (DVA). Using AI technology, the system assesses multiple parameters such as shop capacity and appointment availability, leveraging customer inputs to optimize scheduling accuracy and efficiency.

STELLA's intelligent AI generates real-time appointments, capturing detailed information and seamlessly integrating it into the UpdatePromise scheduler. This integration eliminates manual booking processes, boosting productivity and operational efficiency, and ultimately enhancing customer satisfaction by ensuring a seamless experience.

About STELLA Automotive AI

STELLA Automotive AI is a leader in providing high-end conversational AI technology to the automotive industry. With breakthrough AI solutions, STELLA enhances the automotive retail experience, benefiting dealer operations, customer satisfaction, and overall efficiency. The company's dedication to delivering game-changing technology tailored to the automotive sector sets it apart in the industry. For more information, visit www.stellaautomotive.com .

About UpdatePromise

UpdatePromise is a leading provider of customer experience management solutions in the automotive industry. Recognized for its role in revolutionizing customer interactions, UpdatePromise simplifies complex processes and ensures the smooth running of operations in automotive dealerships. For more information, visit www.updatepromise.com .

