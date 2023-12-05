Texas Collision Centers Announces Key Leadership Promotions and Expansion

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Collision Centers, a leading name in the automotive repair and collision industry, is thrilled to announce the well-deserved promotions of two of its exceptional leaders. In addition to celebrating the growth of our internal talent, we are excited to reveal our strategic expansion to nine locations in the DFW Metroplex, including the recent openings of our Fort Worth and Carrollton locations.

Texas Collision Centers Announces Strategic Growth in DFW Market

Promotions Reflect Commitment to Excellence

Texas Collision Centers is proud to promote Shyllo Michaelis to the position of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) and Mike Devendorf to Chief Financial Officer (CFO). These promotions are in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the organization's growth and their unwavering dedication to excellence.

Shyllo Michaelis, whose role has been paramount in the Texas Collision Centers family as VP of Business Development since being founded in 2019, has consistently demonstrated her strategic prowess, innovative leadership, unwavering standards, and steadfast commitment to our long-term vision of continued success. As the new CSO, Shyllo will be responsible for shaping the company's strategic direction, aligning operations with industry trends, identifying opportunities for further development, revenue growth, and expansion all while maintaining a brand standard of distinction.

During Mike Devendorf's four years as VP of Finance and Administration, he has deftly managed our financial resources, developed industry-leading compensation and benefits packages, and has overseen corporate governance while representing our core values and fostering company culture. His robust financial strategies have supported the ambitious expansion of our business while satisfying daily operational needs and ensuring fiscal stability. Mike's promotion to CFO reflects his exceptional leadership and pivotal role in Texas Collision Centers' ongoing success.

Strategic Expansion in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex

In addition to these promotions, Texas Collision Centers is excited to announce the opening of two new locations in Fort Worth and Carrollton, Texas. These expansions are part of our strategic growth plan to better serve our customers and partners within these local communities. The facilities will provide our signature high-quality collision repair services backed by our commitment to customer satisfaction and industry-leading standards, all with a hometown touch. There is additional growth for the organization ahead with three locations currently under construction which will open in Q1 2024 along with a growth strategy of opening five per year thereafter.

"At Texas Collision Centers, we are not only recognizing the exceptional talents within our organization but also actively investing in the strategic expansion of our services," said Jared Lennox, Co-Owner/Operator. "The promotions of Shyllo Michaelis and Mike Devendorf highlight our commitment to fostering talent from within, while the growth to nine locations in DFW demonstrates our dedication to providing convenient access to our top-notch services within our hometown."

About Texas Collision Centers

Texas Collision Centers is a trusted name in the automotive repair and collision industry, known for its unwavering commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. With a team of highly skilled professionals and a dedication to excellence, Texas Collision Centers has earned its reputation as an industry leader.

For more information about Texas Collision Centers, please visit https://www.texascollisioncenters.com

