Introducing The Corbett Hub: A No Subscription Fee MLS for Commercial Real Estate and Business Brokers

BOSTON, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corbett Brands is thrilled to announce "The Corbett Hub," an exclusive, subscription-free MLS platform transforming commercial real estate and business brokering in New England, New York, Southern Florida, and the Greater San Diego area. As an invitation-only network, the Corbett Hub connects elite brokers and industry leaders, setting a new benchmark in the field.

With a cumulative 200+ years of experience and thousands of deals, Corbett Hub's founding members pave the way in structuring any deal to best represent client interests. Notable members include Todd Smith ( Corbett Restaurant Group ), Bob Flynn ( United Brokers Group ), Marty Bloom, James Conway ( Conway Commercial ), Chris DiGuiseppe ( Realty Partners Northeast ), and Joe Levanto ( CRE Brokerage ).

Member Benefits:

No Subscription Fee: Post listings for free and view businesses and properties for sale or lease.

Expanded Listing Reach: Benefit from the multi-state marketing power of the Hub network.

Elite Network: Connect with a vetted network of Commercial Real Estate & Business Brokers.

Generous Fee Splits: Enjoy above-industry-average sharing percentages of referral fees and commission splits. Benefit from a generous split on business valuation fees.

Capital Access: Leverage exclusive lending affiliations for financial support from partnerships with Celtic Bank and Live Oak Bank , prominent SBA 7(a) Lenders. Leverage exclusive lending affiliations for financial support from partnerships withand, prominent SBA 7(a) Lenders.

Key Offerings:

Business Valuations: Expert third-party business valuations and appraisals, including Broker Opinion of Value and Business Appraisals authored by credentialed experts.

Aggregated Data: Access to unpublished sales, rent data, and deal information.

1031 Exchanges and Sale & Lease Backs: Navigate complex processes with expert guidance to sell a business and exchange proceeds for a new purchase while avoiding potential pitfalls.

Professional Referrals: Receive referrals to experienced design and architectural firms for partial build-outs or complete renovations, CPAs, attorneys, security system experts, and more.

The Corbett Hub offers an innovative co-brokering option that paves the way for smoother, less stressful transactions. Brokers can leverage the Hub's powerhouse of experience and connections to provide clients with comprehensive support throughout the transaction. To join the exclusive network and initiate the vetting process, visit CorbettHub.com/member-request .

