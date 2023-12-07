Chicago Vocational Career Academy Receives Tool and Equipment Donation in Memoriam of Bears Great Dick Butkus

Prior to his passing, Butkus was working with Northern Tool + Equipment to enhance the school's career and technical education program

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is donating professional-grade tools and equipment to Chicago Vocational Career Academy in memory of Dick Butkus. Prior to Butkus' passing, the retailer had partnered with him and was working towards a donation to his alma mater as part of the company's Tools for the Trades™ program, designed to address the trade labor shortage by providing professional-grade tools to high school career and technical education programs.

Chicago Vocational Career Academy receives donation from Northern Tool + Equipment's Tools for the Trades™program in Memoriam of Bears Great Dick Butkus (PRNewswire)

"After watching his father's career as an electrician, Tools for the Trades™ is a program my father was passionate about," said Matt Butkus, Dick Butkus' son. "We are honored that Northern Tool is fulfilling this donation in his name."

The equipment will allow Chicago Vocational Career Academy to start a new welding class and expand trade learning options to better expose students to the value of a career in the trades.

"We are so grateful for Northern Tool + Equipment's generosity. As Dick Butkus' alma mater, we are honored to be a part of his legacy and excited to start a new welding class for our students with this donation," said Wesley Mickens, instructor at Chicago Vocational Career Academy.

"We are saddened by Dick's passing. Continuing with this donation in Dick's name is both the right and easy thing to do," said Northern Tool + Equipment CEO Suresh Krishna. "Through Tools for the Trades™, we can honor Dick and help teachers show students what a career in the trades would be like."

In recognition of the impact Dick Butkus had on the Chicago community, now through December 15, 2023, anyone who stops by a Northern Tool + Equipment location in Illinois and Merrillville, IN and mentions "Dick Butkus" or "Tools for the Trades™" will receive $20 off of a purchase of $100 or more.

Offer valid through 12/15/2023 for one-time use on a single transaction (before taxes). Offer valid for in-store purchases only at Northern Tool + Equipment locations in Illinois and Merrillville, IN. Coupon not valid on taxes, prior purchases, gift cards, shipping, Stihl, Quincy, Generac, Yamaha, Ariens, Honda, Red Wing Shoes, Lincoln Electric or Irish Setter products. Not valid on Milwaukee free item with purchase offers. Valid on sale prices, but may not be combined with any other coupons, discounts, offers or Advantage pricing. Coupon discount distributed over all items and refunds given at prorated amount.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 135 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: northerntool@media-minefield.com

Website: northerntool.com

Northern Tool + Equipment (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment