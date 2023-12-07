Mach Natural Resources LP Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mach Natural Resources LP (NYSE: MNR) ("Mach" or the "Company") today reported financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and additional Company updates.

Key Updates

Completed initial public offering (the "IPO") of 10,000,000 common units at a public offering price of $19.00 per unit

Utilized approximately $104 million of the IPO proceeds to pay down prior credit facilities and approximately $66 million to purchase common units from the existing owners

Executed a Purchase and Sale Agreement to acquire assets from Paloma Partners IV, LLC and its affiliated companies (collectively "Paloma") for $815 million (subject to customary closing adjustments) with an effective date of September 1, 2023 , and expected closing of December 29, 2023

The highlights presented below reflect select financial metrics of our predecessor BCE-Mach III LLC. The unaudited financial statements of our predecessor BCE-Mach III LLC are presented in their entirety in the appendix of this release. The business combination that resulted in our 100% ownership of BCE-Mach LLC, BCE-Mach II LLC and BCE-Mach III LLC occurred at the time of the IPO and the corporate reorganization and as a result was after the end of the third quarter and not reflected in the Form 10-Q.

BCE-Mach III LLC Financial and Operational Highlights

Reported sales volumes that averaged 49,390 barrels of crude oil equivalent ("Boe") per day for the third quarter of 2023

Generated net income and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $83 million and $121 million , respectively, for the third quarter of 2023

Incurred capital expenditures of $66 million for the third quarter of 2023

To facilitate a clearer representation of our third-quarter 2023 performance, all results presented hereinafter are on a pro forma basis to reflect the combined results of each of these three entities.

Pro Forma Financial and Operational Highlights

Reported sales volumes that averaged 66,280 barrels of crude oil equivalent ("Boe") per day for the third quarter of 2023

Generated net income and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $94 million and $140 million , respectively, for the third quarter of 2023

Incurred capital expenditures of $70 million , or 50% of Adjusted EBITDA(1) for the third quarter of 2023

Reflecting on the quarter, Mach's Chief Executive Officer, Tom L. Ward, commented, "In the third quarter, we generated strong cash flow from better-than-expected production volumes while controlling costs across all areas of our business. Additionally, our strong results for the quarter were achieved while keeping our reinvestment rate below 50%. As we look ahead, our focus will remain the same—execute on our operations so that we can continue to deliver robust distributions to our unitholders."

1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution to GAAP Financial Measures" below for discussion and reconciliation of such measures to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Pro Forma Third-Quarter 2023 Operational Results

Mach's sales volumes during the quarter averaged 66,280 Boe per day, which consisted of 28% oil, 54% natural gas and 18% natural gas liquids ("NGLs").

Also during the third quarter, the Company spud 20 gross (15 net) wells and brought online 20 gross (16 net) wells. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had 6 gross (4 net) wells in various stages of drilling and completion.

Pro Forma Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Mach reported net income of $94 million for the third quarter of 2023 and Adjusted EBITDA of $140 million.

For the third quarter of 2023, the average realized price was $80.88 per barrel of crude oil, $23.47 per barrel of NGLs and $2.36 per Mcf of natural gas.

Paloma Acquisition Update

Mach's recently announced acquisition from Paloma (the "Paloma Acquisition") is expected to close on December 29, 2023, adding 75 million Boe of proved developed producing ("PDP") reserves, greater than 12 years of drilling inventory, and recent production of approximately 32,000 Boe per day.

"Our most recent acquisition from Paloma is accretive to both total cash available for distribution, as well as expected cash distribution per unit. This fits with the stated objectives of our Company:

(1) maximize distributions;

(2) disciplined acquisitions focused on accretion to distribution;

(3) maintain low leverage; and

(4) strategic reinvestment rate to optimize distributions.

Looking ahead, we will continue to act swiftly when the right opportunity arises, while assuring that Mach's commitment to maximizing cash distributions to unitholders is upheld," commented Tom L. Ward, Mach's Chief Executive Officer.

In anticipation of the transaction, the Company has actively been adding to its existing hedges with the expectation that 2024 and 2025 PDP oil and natural gas production will be 50% and 25% hedged, respectively, by closing of the Paloma Acquisition.

Distributions

The Company's first quarterly cash distribution as a public company is expected to be announced mid-February of 2024. The first quarterly cash distribution will be based on the results from the fourth quarter of 2023 and is expected to be distributed to unitholders in mid-March of 2024. Subsequent quarterly cash distributions will include incremental cash flow generated from the announced Paloma Acquisition.

2024 Guidance

Mach plans to provide full-year 2024 guidance in February of 2024.

About Mach Natural Resources LP

Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas company focused on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves in the Anadarko Basin region of Western Oklahoma, Southern Kansas and the panhandle of Texas. For more information, please visit www.machnr.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains unaudited financial information. The production, reserve, acreage, well count, drilling locations, and other historical and forward-looking data in this release are presented on a combined basis unless otherwise indicated.

This release contains statements that express the Company's opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results, in contrast with statements that reflect historical facts. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements When used in this release, words such as "may," "assume," "forecast," "could," "should," "will," "plan," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project," "budget" and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief, based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events at the time such statement was made. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risk and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. These include, but are not limited to, the satisfaction of conditions to the closing of the Paloma Acquisition, the Company's ability to consummate financing for the Paloma Acquisition, commodity price volatility; the impact of epidemics, outbreaks or other public health events, and the related effects on financial markets, worldwide economic activity and our operations; the impact of COVID-19 and governmental measures related thereto, on global demand for oil and natural gas and on the operations of our business; uncertainties about our estimated oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves, including the impact of commodity price declines on the economic producibility of such reserves, and in projecting future rates of production; the concentration of our operations in the Anadarko Basin; difficult and adverse conditions in the domestic and global capital and credit markets; lack of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulations or other factors; lack of availability of drilling and production equipment and services; potential financial losses or earnings reductions resulting from our commodity price risk management program or any inability to manage our commodity risks; failure to realize expected value creation from property acquisitions and trades; access to capital and the timing of development expenditures; environmental, weather, drilling and other operating risks; regulatory changes, including potential shut-ins or production curtailments mandated by the Railroad Commission of Texas, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, and/or the Kansas Corporation Commission; competition in the oil and natural gas industry; loss of production and leasehold rights due to mechanical failure or depletion of wells and our inability to re-establish their production; our ability to service our indebtedness; any downgrades in our credit ratings that could negatively impact our cost of and ability to access capital; cost inflation; political and economic conditions and events in foreign oil and natural gas producing countries, including embargoes, continued hostilities in the Middle East and other sustained military campaigns, the armed conflict in Ukraine and associated economic sanctions on Russia, conditions in South America, Central America, China and Russia, and acts of terrorism or sabotage; evolving cybersecurity risks such as those involving unauthorized access, denial-of-service attacks, malicious software, data privacy breaches by employees, insider or other with authorized access, cyber or phishing-attacks, ransomware, social engineering, physical breaches or other actions; and risks related to our ability to expand our business, including through the recruitment and retention of qualified personnel. Please read the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including "Risk Factors" in the Company's recently filed registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, which was originally filed with the SEC on September 22, 2023, which is on file with the SEC, for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those in such forward-looking statements.

As a result, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BCE-Mach III LLC Financial Statements

BCE-Mach III LLC is the accounting predecessor to Mach for all periods prior to the IPO. The unaudited financial statements included below are for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, of BCE-Mach III LLC, our predecessor, and not of BCE-Mach LLC and BCE-Mach II LLC.

BCE-Mach III LLC Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands)



September 30,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,737

$ 29,417 Accounts receivable – joint interest and other 21,957

21,490 Accounts receivable – oil, gas, and NGL sales 68,160

108,277 Inventories 17,647

24,700 Other current assets 3,450

2,349 Total current assets 169,951

186,233







Oil and natural gas properties, using the full cost method:





Proved oil and natural gas properties 1,018,171

749,934 Less: accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (225,604)

(139,514) Oil and natural gas properties, net 792,567

610,420







Other property, plant and equipment 91,146

82,125 Less: accumulated depreciation (13,722)

(9,198) Other property, plant and equipment, net 77,424

72,927







Other assets 2,846

3,052 Operating lease assets 11,995

14,809 Total assets $ 1,054,783

$ 887,441







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 34,106

$ 19,429 Accrued liabilities 36,774

60,169 Revenue payable 52,955

52,196 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 8,820

10,767 Short-term derivative contracts 3,547

10,080 Total current liabilities 136,202

152,641







Long-term debt 91,900

84,900 Asset retirement obligations 55,973

52,359 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 3,296

4,042 Other long-term liabilities 603

269 Total long-term liabilities 151,772

141,570







Commitments and contingencies





Members' equity 766,809

593,230 Total liabilities and members' equity $ 1,054,783

$ 887,441

BCE-Mach III LLC Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue













Oil, natural gas, and NGL sales $ 166,706

$ 258,431

$ 479,319

$ 666,873 Midstream revenue 6,683

12,045

20,001

31,929 Gain (loss) on oil and natural gas derivatives (4,900)

(1,720)

10,842

(74,577) Product sales 6,900

26,988

24,321

74,948 Total revenues 175,389

295,744

534,483

699,173















Operating expenses













Gathering and processing 7,962

15,147

25,472

35,959 Lease operating expense 28,879

28,431

89,494

68,023 Midstream operating expense 2,725

4,029

8,263

11,006 Cost of product sales 6,024

25,355

21,599

70,313 Production taxes 7,660

14,484

23,186

37,159 Depreciation, depletion, and accretion – oil and natural gas 31,277

26,446

89,372

55,820 Depreciation and amortization – other 1,758

1,217

4,551

3,225 General and administrative 5,360

5,799

15,265

19,447 Total operating expenses 91,645

120,908

277,202

300,952 Income from operations 83,744

174,836

257,281

398,221















Other (expense) income













Interest expense (2,054)

(1,317)

(5,843)

(3,193) Other (expense) income, net 1,795

(1,299)

1,550

(178) Total other expense (259)

(2,616)

(4,293)

(3,371) Net income $ 83,485

$ 172,220

$ 252,988

$ 394,850

BCE-Mach III LLC Consolidated Statements of Members' Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Total Members' Equity Balance at December 31, 2022 $ 593,230 Net income 91,694 Distributions (59,000) Equity compensation 647 Balance at March 31, 2023 $ 626,571 Net income 77,809 Distributions (15,500) Equity compensation 647 Balance at June 30, 2023 $ 689,527 Net income 83,485 Distributions (26,850) Contributions 20,000 Equity compensation 647 Balance at September 30, 2023 $ 766,809



Balance at December 31, 2021 $ 278,699 Net income 68,625 Equity compensation 1,882 Balance at March 31, 2022 $ 349,206 Net income 154,005 Distributions (91,337) Contributions 65,000 Equity compensation 1,882 Balance at June 30, 2022 $ 478,756 Net income 172,220 Distributions (88,500) Equity compensation 1,882 Balance at September 30, 2022 $ 564,358

BCE-Mach III LLC Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands):



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 252,988

$ 394,850 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 93,923

59,045 (Gain) loss on derivative instruments (10,842)

74,577 Cash receipts (payments) on settlement of derivative contracts, net 5,207

(85,507) Debt issuance costs amortization 232

280 Settlement of contingent consideration —

(12,925) Equity based compensation 1,941

5,646 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (1)

22 Settlement of asset retirement obligations (445)

(49) Changes in operating assets and liabilities (decreasing) increasing cash:





Accounts receivable, inventories, other assets 35,334

(63,338) Revenue payable 6,394

14,258 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (2,764)

11,443 Net cash provided by operating activities 381,967

398,302







Cash flows from investing activities





Capital expenditures for oil and natural gas properties (251,538)

(160,557) Capital expenditures for other property and equipment (9,083)

(6,835) Acquisition of assets (20,613)

(91,282) Acquisition of assets – related party —

(37,242) Proceeds from sales of oil and natural gas properties 3,305

3,429 Proceeds from sales of other property and equipment 36

18 Net cash used in investing activities (277,893)

(292,469)







Cash flows from financing activities





Distributions to members (101,350)

(179,836) Payment of other financing fees (404)

— Proceeds from long-term debt 7,000

— Repayments of borrowings —

(900) Contributions from members 20,000

65,000 Net cash used in financing activities (74,754)

(115,736) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 29,320

(9,903) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 29,417

59,272 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 58,737

$ 49,369

Pro Formas

The unaudited pro forma financial information included below is not necessarily indicative of the operating results that would have occurred had the acquisition been completed on January 1, 2022, and is not necessarily indicative of future results of operations of the combined company. The unaudited pro forma financial information gives effect to the acquisitions of BCE-Mach and BCE-Mach II, as well as the IPO and the use of net proceeds to pay down a portion of the credit facilities outstanding at the time of the IPO, as if the transactions had occurred on January 1, 2022. The unaudited pro forma financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and 2022, is a result of combining the statements of operations of BCE-Mach III with the pre-acquisition results of BCE-Mach and BCE-Mach II, with pro forma adjustments for revenues and expenses. The unaudited pro forma financial information excludes any cost savings anticipated as a result of the acquisition and the impact of any acquisition-related costs.

Pro Forma Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue













Oil, natural gas, and NGL sales $ 208,301

$ 345,488

$ 607,987

$ 910,172 Midstream revenue 6,788

12,159

20,319

32,288 Gain (loss) on oil and natural gas derivatives (5,228)

(8,457)

17,390

(125,703) Product sales 6,900

26,988

24,321

74,948 Total revenues 216,761

376,178

670,017

891,705















Operating expenses













Gathering and processing 16,227

26,615

49,657

66,942 Lease operating expense 42,061

41,720

129,500

104,032 Midstream operating expense 2,851

4,161

8,612

11,354 Cost of product sales 6,024

25,355

21,599

70,313 Production taxes 9,577

19,503

29,580

51,019 Depreciation, depletion, and accretion – oil and natural gas 37,896

34,942

109,225

81,279 Depreciation and amortization – other 1,975

1,424

5,186

3,875 General and administrative 7,758

4,703

21,679

17,962 Total operating expenses 124,369

158,423

375,038

406,776 Income from operations 92,392

217,755

294,979

484,929















Other (expense) income













Interest expense (1,707)

(1,182)

(4,727)

(2,905) Other (expense) income, net 3,240

(2,927)

(1,726)

1,536 Total other expense 1,533

(4,109)

(6,453)

(1,369) Net income $ 93,925

$ 213,646

$ 288,526

$ 483,560

Pro Forma Results of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, 2023, Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Change



2023

2022

Amount

Percent Revenues:















Oil

$ 135,820

$ 151,534

(15,714)

(10) % Natural gas

47,427

149,752

(102,325)

(68) % Natural gas liquids

25,054

44,202

(19,148)

(43) % Total oil, natural gas, and NGL sales

208,301

345,488

(137,187)

(40) % Gain (loss) on oil and natural gas derivatives, net

(5,228)

(8,457)

3,229

(38) % Midstream revenue

6,788

12,159

(5,371)

(44) % Product sales

6,900

26,988

(20,088)

(74) % Total revenues

$ 216,761

$ 376,178

$ (159,417)

(42) % Average Sales Price(1):















Oil ($/Bbl)

$ 80.88

$ 92.19

$ (11.31)

(12) % Natural gas ($/Mcf)

$ 2.36

$ 7.65

$ (5.29)

(69) % NGL ($/Bbl)

$ 23.47

$ 38.43

$ (14.96)

(39) % Total ($/Boe) – before effects of realized derivatives

$ 34.16

$ 57.04

$ (22.88)

(40) % Total ($/Boe) – after effects of realized derivatives

$ 33.92

$ 48.76

$ (14.84)

(30) % Net Production Volumes:















Oil (MBbl)

1,679

1,644

35

2 % Natural gas (MMcf)

20,107

19,574

533

3 % NGL (MBbl)

1,067

1,150

(83)

(7 %) Total (MBoe)

6,098

6,056

42

1 % Average daily total volumes (MBoe/d)

66.28

65.83

0.45

1 %





(1) Average sales prices reflected above exclude gathering and processing expense and the separate benefit of third party midstream revenues.

Pro Forma Results of Operations Three Months Ended September 30, 2023, Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands)





Three Months Ended September 30,

Change



2023

2022

Amount

Percent Operating Expenses:















Gathering and processing expense

$ 16,227

$ 26,615

$ (10,388)

(39 %) Lease operating expense

$ 42,061

$ 41,720

$ 341

1 % Midstream operating expense

$ 2,851

$ 4,161

$ (1,310)

(31 %) Cost of product sales

$ 6,024

$ 25,355

$ (19,331)

(76 %) Production taxes

$ 9,577

$ 19,503

$ (9,926)

(51 %) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense – oil and natural gas

$ 37,896

$ 34,942

$ 2,954

8 % Depreciation and amortization expense – other

$ 1,975

$ 1,424

$ 551

39 % General and administrative

$ 7,758

$ 4,703

$ 3,055

65 % Operating Expenses ($/Boe)















Gathering and processing expense

$ 2.66

$ 4.39

$ (1.73)

(39 %) Lease operating expense

$ 6.90

$ 6.89

$ 0.01

— % Production taxes (% of oil, natural gas and NGL sales)

4.6 %

5.6 %

(1.0) %

(18 %) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense – oil and natural gas

$ 6.21

$ 5.77

$ 0.44

8 % Depreciation and amortization expense – other

$ 0.32

$ 0.24

$ 0.08

33 % General and administrative

$ 1.27

$ 0.78

$ 0.49

63 %

Pro Forma Results of Operations Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change



2023

2022

Amount

Percent Revenues:















Oil

$ 388,356

$ 431,169

(42,813)

(10) % Natural gas

144,011

344,306

(200,295)

(58) % Natural gas liquids

75,620

134,697

(59,077)

(44) % Total oil, natural gas, and NGL sales

607,987

910,172

(302,185)

(33) % Gain (loss) on oil and natural gas derivatives, net

17,390

(125,703)

143,093

(114) % Midstream revenue

20,319

32,288

(11,969)

(37) % Product sales

24,321

74,948

(50,627)

(68) % Total revenues

$ 670,017

$ 891,705

$ (221,688)

(25) % Average Sales Price(1):















Oil ($/Bbl)

$ 76.91

$ 98.34

$ (21.43)

(22) % Natural gas ($/Mcf)

$ 2.45

$ 6.63

$ (4.18)

(63) % NGL ($/Bbl)

$ 24.29

$ 41.99

$ (17.70)

(42) % Total ($/Boe) – before effects of realized derivatives

$ 33.85

$ 56.01

$ (22.16)

(40) % Total ($/Boe) – after effects of realized derivatives

$ 33.99

$ 47.13

$ (13.14)

(28) % Net Production Volumes:















Oil (MBbl)

5,050

4,384

666

15 % Natural gas (MMcf)

58,782

51,942

6,840

13 % NGL (MBbl)

3,113

3,208

(95)

(3 %) Total (MBoe)

17,959

16,249

1,710

11 % Average daily total volumes (MBoe/d)

65.78

59.52

6.26

11 %





(1) Average sales prices reflected above exclude gathering and processing expense and the separate benefit of third party midstream revenues.

Pro Forma Results of Operations Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023, Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 (in thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

Change



2023

2022

Amount

Percent Operating Expenses:















Gathering and processing expense

$ 49,657

$ 66,942

$ (17,285)

(26 %) Lease operating expense

$ 129,500

$ 104,032

$ 25,468

24 % Midstream operating expense

$ 8,612

$ 11,354

$ (2,742)

(24 %) Cost of product sales

$ 21,599

$ 70,313

$ (48,714)

(69 %) Production taxes

$ 29,580

$ 51,019

$ (21,439)

(42 %) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense – oil and natural gas

$ 109,225

$ 81,279

$ 27,946

34 % Depreciation and amortization expense – other

$ 5,186

$ 3,875

$ 1,311

34 % General and administrative

$ 21,679

$ 17,962

$ 3,717

21 % Operating Expenses ($/Boe)















Gathering and processing expense

$ 2.77

$ 4.12

$ (1.35)

(33 %) Lease operating expense

$ 7.21

$ 6.40

$ 0.81

13 % Production taxes (% of oil, natural gas and NGL sales)

4.9 %

5.6 %

(0.7) %

(13 %) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion expense – oil and natural gas

$ 6.08

$ 5.00

$ 1.08

22 % Depreciation and amortization expense – other

$ 0.29

$ 0.24

$ 0.05

21 % General and administrative

$ 1.21

$ 1.11

$ 0.10

9 %

Non-GAAP Measures

This release includes non-GAAP financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures are not alternatives to GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA

We include in this release the supplemental non-GAAP financial performance measure Adjusted EBITDA and provide our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, our most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before (1) interest expense and interest income, (2) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, (3) unrealized (gain) loss on derivative settlements, (4) equity-based compensation expense, and (5) (gain) loss on sale of assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is used as a supplemental financial performance measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others, to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and our results of operation from period to period and against our peers without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical cost basis. We exclude the items listed above from net income in arriving at Adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within our industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as determined in accordance with GAAP or as indicators of our operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's cost of capital and tax burden, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are reflected in Adjusted EBITDA. Our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that our results will be unaffected by unusual items. Our computations of Adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Cash Available for Distribution

Cash available for distribution is not a measure of net income or net cash flow provided by or used in operating activities as determined by GAAP. Cash available for distribution is a supplemental non-GAAP financial performance measure used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders, rating agencies and others, to assess our ability to internally fund our exploration and development activities, pay distributions, and to service or incur additional debt. We define cash available for distribution as net income less (1) interest expense and interest income, (2) depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion, (3) unrealized (gain) loss on derivative settlements, (4) equity-based compensation expense, (5) (gain) loss on sale of assets, (6) settlement of asset retirement obligations, (7) cash interest expense and cash interest income, (8) development costs and (9) change in accrued realized derivative settlements. Development costs include all of our capital expenditures, other than acquisitions. Cash available for distribution will not reflect changes in working capital balances. Cash available for distribution is not a measurement of our financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or net cash provided by or used in operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP or as indicators of our financial performance and liquidity. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to cash available for distribution are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Cash available for distribution should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income or net cash provided by operating activities.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Cash Available for Distribution to GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Predecessor

Pro Forma Net income $ 83,485

$ 93,925 Interest expense 2,054

1,707 Interest income (387)

(616) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 33,035

39,871 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative settlements 1,678

3,765 Equity-based compensation expense 647

1,085 (Gain) loss on sale of assets —

(33) Adjusted EBITDA $ 120,512

$ 139,704







Net income $ 83,485

$ 93,925 Interest expense 2,054

1,707 Interest income (387)

(616) Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 33,035

39,871 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative settlements 1,678

3,765 Equity-based compensation expense 647

1,085 (Gain) loss on sale of assets —

(33) Settlement of asset retirement obligations (366)

(396) Cash interest expense (2,023)

(1,630) Cash interest income 387

616 Development costs (66,052)

(69,521) Change in accrued realized derivative settlements 1,183

1,443 Cash available for distribution $ 53,641

$ 70,216

