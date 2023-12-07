St. Thomas University Receives 10-Year SACSCOC Accreditation Reaffirmation and Announces President David A. Armstrong's 10-Year Contract Extension

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Thomas University (STU) is proud to announce the reaffirmation of its accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), recognizing STU's continued commitment to excellence, and high academic standards at all degree levels. The SACSCOC reaffirmation will stand for the next ten years with no additional reporting or monitoring requirements. This milestone coincides with a synergistic resolution from STU's Board of Trustees who voted to extend STU President David A. Armstrong J.D.'s contract which, pending options, would see President Armstrong continue to lead St. Thomas University to unprecedented success through 2033.

President Armstrong's effective governance since his installation as President in 2018 was key in SACSCOC's rigorous process evaluating the university's adherence to exacting standards in higher education. The multi-year review process involved departments, personnel, and offices across campus, and yielded STU's current Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP), "Experience Matters!" The QEP is based on President Armstrong's initiative mandating experiential learning as a requirement for every student earning a Bachelor's degree. The decision to prioritize real-world experience was made after years of dialogue with heads of industry in the state of Florida and beyond, who expressed a very real need for graduates to enter the workforce already possessing essential career skills.

"SACSCOC's reaffirmation announcement is another positive step in the ongoing development of St. Thomas University," asserted STU Board of Trustees Chairman, John J. Dooner, Jr. '70. "Throughout the last six years, President Armstrong has transformed STU, and the Board and I are excited and optimistic about the next ten years." In tandem with SACSCOC's reaffirmation, the extension of President Armstrong's contract is a clear indicator of the confidence and trust the STU community places in his visionary leadership. Under President Armstrong's stewardship, the university has experienced significant growth and a renewed vitality, further solidifying its position as a premier institution of higher learning.

"This reaffirmation," remarked President Armstrong, "is the culmination of the work of many across our university who believe that St. Thomas University is well on its way to becoming the great Catholic university of the South. I am humbled and thankful to our Board of Trustees for putting their trust in me and investing in the vision of STU's limitless potential. We will continue to break records. We will continue to build. We will continue to innovate. But most importantly, we will remain committed to nurturing the development of our STUdents, so they become compassionate, ethical leaders in their homes, workplaces, and communities."

About St. Thomas University

St. Thomas University (STU) is a private, non-profit Catholic institution committed to the academic and professional success of its students who become ethical leaders in our global community. Rich with cultural and international diversity, STU is the only Catholic, Archdiocesan university in Florida.

On our beautiful campus and online, the university's College of Health Sciences & Technology, Benjamin L. Crump College of Law, Gus Machado College of Business, and Biscayne College offer 61 undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate degree programs.

In 2020, STU launched our Limitless five-year strategic plan, based on the pillars of limitless Devotion, limitless Opportunities, and limitless Results. The plan was conceived to provide students with a magical collegiate experience which incorporates mentoring faculty, character formation activities outside the classroom, and required real-world experience before graduation.

